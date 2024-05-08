People Are Dragging Kim Kardashian For Her ‘Dumb’ Sweater With Her Sheer Met Gala Dress, But I'm Shocked We Aren't Talking About Her Shoes

There have been a lot of celebrity looks that have been running around since Monday night’s Met Gala. Zendaya’s sleek bird dress was among several fashionable styles she sported, and JLo and other celebrities made headlines for following the “The Garden of Time“ theme for the 'Sleeping Beauties' exhibit with sheer perfection. Kim Kardashian wore two trends at once with her corseted sheer look, but people online cannot stop roasting her for a sweater she wore with the outfit.

And yet it's the shoes I think they should be talking about.

What People Are Saying About Kim’s Met Gala Sweater

This isn't the first time Kim’s waist was tightened in a corset to look tiny; however, she was having trouble breathing in a behind-the-scenes video she shared with Vogue. People seemed to have fewer thoughts about this and a more visceral reaction to the sweater she chose to pair with the look. There are a slew of tweets taking shots at her grey sweater, with comparisons ranging from telling her she looks like a “kindergarten teacher” to others saying it looks like she bought her sweater at “The Gap” rather than it being a bespoke creation.

Take a look (edited for punctuation).

@KaiseratCB: "Kim Kardashian’s dumb sweater really was always part of her Met Gala dress-concept."

@yungashy: "I hated Kim’s little Abercrombie sweater over that expensive ass dress. That pissed me off so bad."

@nessapr08: "I don’t understand anything about Kim K look. She looks in pain, she clearly has trouble breathing. Oh, and the sweater. I don’t get why they styled her like this."

@erinheartscoco …She can’t even breathe ffs and the sweater that she had to grasp the whole time so it didn’t unroll and show us that it’s some poor intern’s who got it at the GAP 5 years ago.

@MissSassbox….Unfortunately, her efforts have been overshadowed by ice blonde overly teased hair and a kindergarten teacher sweater. …

Kim takes a lot of flak online, and apparently everyone's a critic when it comes to the Met Gala, as well. Honestly, even her daughter North has criticized her Met Gala looks.

However, I actually don't have a problem with the sweater given it follows Kim's concept, which was trying to look like she was at the end of a big night out, had fallen asleep "in a garden" and was attempting to seem like her "dress was falling off," per her interview with Vogue. She threw in bedhead hair and makeup and even said it reminded her of her real life, having to transition from big events to dropping her kids off at school the next morning and "grabbing her boyfriend's cardigan" to cap the look.

Yet I have no idea how no one is really talking about Kim’s shoes at the event. They aren’t a typical style for The Kardashians star and I’m surprised she wore them, but apparently there’s a big reason for her footwear choice.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Vogue BTS Video)

The Story Behind Kim’s Met Gala Shoes

As you can see, Kardashian's shoes are also see-through, which makes sense given she wanted the focus on her waspish waist and striking dress. Still, they are wedge-heels, which generally have been out for a while now, and even if they are more artsy than your average wedge, they look frankly impossible to walk in.

In the behind-the-scenes video for Kim’s Met Gala prep, she showed off some behind the scenes looks at the Maison Margiela dress and sweater, as well as her hair and accessories prep. In it, she explained exactly why she's wearing such over-the-top shoes and it's basically so she didn't rip up the dress.

This is my shoe. It's clever because if I had a shoe with a heel, the heel gets stuck in the metal skirt. So that was our issue of walking. So I'm going to have to put these on and to wear these. You're on your tiptoes and you're balancing the whole time flexing your calf muscles.

It honestly sounds as if she tried to rock a more in-style heel silhouette but simply couldn't walk in it. The reality star also mentioned she felt like she was a ballerina in the wild shoes, but noted ballerinas probably have more "practice" than she's had walking on her toes.

She really has sacrificed a lot for fashion at the Met Gala between this year's shoe choice and breathing issues and losing weight to wear Marilyn Monroe's dress in 2022. But it's all for fashion. Kim said working with John Galliano was a “partnership maybe4-5 years in the making.” She noted:

I am wearing a custom John Galliano Margiela couture gown. So many amazing looks from every house that John has been with has been on my mood board for years.

Kim Kardashian has long admired his fashion chops, and even though she couldn’t really breathe and had to wear chunky shoes to pull of the look, she seems very happy to have been given the opportunity. The Internet just seems less happy to have watched her do it.