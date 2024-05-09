Sydney Sweeney Just Signed On To Get Ripped For A Boxing Biopic After Anyone But You And Immaculate Successes, And I'm Totally Here For It

Sydney Sweeney is having one knockout year as a movie star, but now we’ve just learned that she’s getting ready to star as a famed boxer in a biopic. The Euphoria actress started the year with romantic comedy Anyone But You being a huge success at the box office before starring in Madame Web and then leading the horror flick Immaculate. All that and it’s only May! After the actress recently took some time off in Hawaii , she’s ready for a challenge as the star of a boxing movie.

Per Deadline , Sydney Sweeney is currently getting ready to shoot a movie this fall where she’ll play a boxing icon of the 1990s, Christy Martin. The movie set to be helmed by The King’s David Michôd is being described as “female Rocky.”

Sydney Sweeney Is Ready To ‘Transform’ Her Body For New Boxing Project

Amidst the exciting news for Sydney Sweeney, the actress shared her thoughts on boarding the project about the International Boxing Hall of Famer. In her words:

I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old. I’ve been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body. Christy’s story isn’t a light one, it’s physically and emotionally demanding, there’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself.

Sweeney had the chance to put her MMA skills to work while training for Madame Web, but following the movie bombing at the box office it’s unlikely she’ll be back in a Spider-Woman role (even if we believe she deserves another shot ). This Christy Martin biopic will allow her to put her skills to the test in a really big way, especially since she’ll have to convincingly play one of the most trailblazing female boxers ever. As her comments suggest, she’s ready to get ripped for the role!!

Why Sydney Sweeney Is Amped To Play Christy Martin

While Sydney Sweeney has done an incredible job with her recent roles, I’m especially excited for her to take on Christy Martin because it will allow her to really disappear into a part for the first time. Here’s why the actress was attracted to portraying the boxing icon:

Christy Martin not only legitimized female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes, and fought through emotional, physical, and financial abuse. I’m passionate about the fighting world, Christy’s story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains. I feel compelled to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and didn’t allow it to defeat her. It’s powerful, and emotional.

Martin became the only female boxer to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated, among many other accolades. The biopic's director shared the movie will explore her queer identity and how she used boxing “as a vehicle to express herself and her rage.” It will also approach her relationship with her husband, James V. Martin, who tried to murder her in 2010 when he stabbed her several times and left her for dead.

While we get amped for Sydney Sweeney’s boxer role, you can catch up on her 2024 movies . Anyone But You is now streaming on Netflix, and both Madame Web and Immaculate can be rented at home.