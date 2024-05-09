As Chicago Med's Goodwin Has A Tough Decision To Make, How Worried Should We Be About Her Health Ahead Of The Finale?

Spoilers ahead for Episode 11 of Chicago Med Season 9, called "I Think There Is Something You're Not Telling Me."

Only two episodes are left in the ninth season of Chicago Med, and the doctors and nurses of the ED found their personal lives intersecting with their work in Episode 11. While Maggie grew increasingly concerned about Loren after their ordeal last week and Ripley recruited Hannah to help treat people from his past, Goodwin was doing her best to deal with Pawel's malpractice lawsuit. After the decision to settle the suit, Goodwin is facing a "tough decision" in the penultimate episode of the spring 2024 TV schedule, but the promo has me more worried about her health than anything else.

The next new episode of Chicago Med is called "Get By With A Little Help From My Friends," and the official description from NBC hints at the next conundrum facing Sharon Goodwin:

An infection threatens Crockett’s risky liver transplant. Maggie and Charles help a struggling burn unit nurse. Goodwin is forced to make a tough decision about Bert’s future.

Goodwin has been in a difficult position since the first half of the season, when she went from enjoying her well-deserved new relationship to bearing the brunt of caring for Bert after his Alzheimer's diagnosis. Dr. Charles has been a shoulder for her to lean on and the Goodwin kids are still in the mix, but it has been a lot for her. The episode description doesn't drop details about the decision she's going to have to make.

Based on what happened at the family dinner earlier this season, though, my best guess is that she has to make a choice about whether Bert can continue to stay at home or enter a facility that can provide him with care around the clock. That's only speculation, however, and the promo for Episode 12 suggests that Goodwin might need to focus on taking care of herself instead of just everybody else. Take a look:

While the promo doesn't exactly feature Goodwin passing out or suffering some kind of medical emergency, she certainly looks like she's feeling faint, to the point that Dr. Charles is concerned about her. I'm guessing – or perhaps just hoping – that Chicago Med isn't going to debut a terrible new illness for her in the second-to-last episode of the season, but being on the verge of passing out suggests that she could probably use a break. It's possible that Med is revisiting Goodwin's health struggles from Season 7, since the character is diabetic.

All in all, the promo seems to be suggesting that we should worry about Goodwin's health; my question is of just how worried we should be as the ninth season approaches its end.

Tune in to NBC on Wednesday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET for the next episode of Chicago Med, ahead of the Season 9 finale on May 22. As always, Med kicks off One Chicago Wednesdays, followed by Chicago Fire (on the heels of Severide going full Die Hard) at 9 p.m. ET and Chicago P.D. at. 10 p.m. ET. You can also revisit older seasons of all three dramas streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription.