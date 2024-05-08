Chris Hemsworth Said Getting His Makeup Done For Unrecognizable Furiosa Look Left Him 'Justifiably Irritated,' But There Was A Major Silver Lining

In the expansive desert of cinematic reboots and prequels, few have stirred as much excitement and intrigue as the upcoming Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga , a prequel to one of the greatest action movies of all time , Mad Max: Fury Road. Among the buzz-worthy transformations in the film is Chris Hemsworth’s radical departure from his usual heroic visage to a gritty, almost unrecognizable villain named Dr. Dementhus . The Ghostbusters veteran is known for his charismatic portrayals, particularly as the hammer-wielding Thor Odinson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hemsworth transformed in the forthcoming action movie through a grueling process that involved extensive makeup to bring his character to life. However, there was a major silver lining–how the makeup impacted his performance.

During a recent interview with Variety , Hemsworth shared the demanding physical transformations he underwent, emphasizing the intense hours spent in the makeup chair to pull off his shocking baddie look . The actor confessed to a growing irritation stemming from the lengthy process, yet he also acknowledged an unexpected benefit to his on-screen performance. He explained:

I spent about four hours in the makeup chair. Twas justifiably irritated by the end of it. That really helped my performance-there was a nice amount of pent-up rage simmering under the surface.

While frustrating, the arduous makeup regimen inadvertently fueled the Blackhat actor’s portrayal, adding a raw, palpable tension that viewers will likely sense in every scene. As Hemsworth navigates through the dusty dystopia of The Wasteland, his real-life vexations seem to have been channeled into a fiery performance because the movie has already screened , and it sounds like the actor really chewed the scenery and captured the essence of the desolate world George Miller has envisioned.

For those who don’t know, Chris Hemsworth’s character–who he says he modeled after Roman leaders–rolls onto the scene as the formidable leader of the Biker Horde, making a grand entrance as the latest warlord to terrorize the Wasteland. His claim to infamy? Snatching the soon-to-be Imperator Furiosa, played by Anya Taylor Joy– taking over the role from Charlize Theron –from her idyllic Green Place. As his crew makes a violent pit stop at the Citadel, sparks fly when they butt heads with the notorious warlord, Immortan Joe, setting the stage for a clash of titanic egos and brutal intentions.

I am beyond pumped to see the Avengers veteran bring his charismatic screen presence to a big baddie. Interestingly, George Miller says he has another Mad Max prequel he’s been mulling over that could see the return of Mr. Max Rockatansky, but who knows, maybe if people click with Hemsworth’s Dementhus, we may see another origin story. Who knows? But anything is possible in The Wasteland! Oh, what a lovely day!

Hemsworth’s Dr. Dementhus and the rest of the Furiosa cast will roll onto Fury Road and the 2024 movie schedule on May 24.