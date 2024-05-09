Blood Of Zeus' Elias Toufexis Explains Season 2’s Long Delay And What Fans Need To Do To Ensure Season 3 Arrives Faster

Back in October 2020, an adult animated series called Blood of Zeus premiered to Netflix subscribers. The show, which takes place in Ancient Greece and follows Heron, the demigod son of Zeus, performed well enough that the streamer greenlit Season 2 two months later, and now the next batch of episodes are finally about to arrive. Why was there such a long wait? Elias Toufexis, who voices Seraphim, explained the reason for this, as well as what fans will need to do to ensure Blood of Zeus Season 3 arrives faster.

While some of Netflix’s shows have had some pretty lengthy hiatuses between seasons (we’re still waiting on Stranger Things Season 5), more than three and a half years passing between Blood of Zeus Seasons 1 and 2 is astounding. Toufexis, whom talked with me chiefly about his role as L’ak on Star Trek: Discovery, attributed this to the COVID-19 pandemic causing complications for the series’ production. Here’s what he said when I asked about what he could tease about Season 2 and how he felt about so much time having passed since Season 1’s release:

Very quickly, the show’s way bigger this season, and Seraphim, in a way, becomes a co-lead instead of the antagonist. It’s Seraphim and Hera. It’s great, very well-written, crazy ending. And the reason it took so long was because of COVID, because we were going to get started, and then COVID shut down all these animation studios, then we had to wait and wait and wait. So that’s why it took long, but I’m really excited it’s finally here.

October 2020 marked seven months since the COVID-19 pandemic started spreading worldwide, and needless to say numerous film and TV productions were negatively affected. In Blood of Zeus’ case, because the animation studios shut down, Elias Toufexis and the rest of the cast and crew had to just wait until the work could resume, which of course resulted in the timetable for Season 2 to be pushed back. After all, animated projects frequently much longer to put together than live-action ones, but like Toufexis said, at least

As of this writing, Blood of Zeus isn’t guaranteed to come back for Season 3, although shortly after Season 1’s release, creators Charley and Vlas Parlapanides said they have a five-season plan for the show. For those of you who’d like a third season to get the green light, heed Toufexis’ words:

Tell all your friends to watch it. If we get enough views, especially in those first 10 days, we’ll get more seasons, and it won’t take as long [to arrive].

You head him, Blood of Zeus fanbase! Watch Season 2 as soon as you can rather than let it sit in your to-watch list for a long time, as that’ll improve the chances of Season 3 not just happening, but coming out more quickly. As for what’s immediately ahead for Seraphim, when we left off with him at the end of Blood of Zeus Season 1, the soul of Toufexis character had made its way to the underworld, and Hades, who’d retrieved Seraphim’s bident, told him he’d spare him an eternity of punishment if he kneeled to him. It’s interesting to hear from Elias Toufexis that Seraphim occupies more of a co-lead status this season, and I’m interested to see if/how these events depict him more sympathetically.

Blood of Zeus Season premieres Friday, May 10. Feel free to look over the other best shows on Netflix either before or after watching the new episodes, or get the lay of this year’s entire small screen land with the 2024 TV schedule.