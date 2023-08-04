Where to Watch Love Island UK Season 10 Reunion

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date and time: August 6 at 9pm BST (UK) Free stream: ITVX (UK) International stream: Hulu (US) | 9Now (AU) | TVNZ+ (NZ) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch Love Island UK Reunion: Preview

You thought you saw the last of the villa... And so did we. But there is one last bit of business that needs seeing to, and that's a big whole serving of tea. Jess and Sammy may have been announced as the winners of Season 10, cashing in that £50,000 prize, but there are plenty of tapes still to be rolled, arguments to be settled, and finding out who has broken up with who since the cameras stopped filming. Maya Jama will be sitting down with all the islanders from Season 10 – make sure you know exactly where to watch Love Island UK Season 10 Reunion online from anywhere and for free.

The Love Island UK Reunion promises to be giving where drama is concerned, offering islanders the chance to air their grievances – both those that happened on camera and off with some dumpees prone to run their mouths in, say, podcast interviews.

As well as checking in on our top four, Molly and Zachariah, Ella and Tyrique, runners up Whitney and Lochan, and winner's Jess and Sammy, Maya Jama will also check in on our other couples from the series with the help of her Love Island: Aftersun sidekicks, Indiyah Pollock and Sam Thompson.

A whole hour and a half of islander gossip, find out exactly where to watch Love Island UK Season 10 Reunion online and live from anywhere for free.

Watch Love Island UK Season 10 Reunion online in the UK

(Image credit: ITV)

Join Maya Jama for the Love Island UK Reunion on Sunday, August 6. The episode will air on ITV2 at 9pm BST until 10.35pm, offering over an hour and a half of islander goss.

If you can't tune in on linear TV, you can still watch a Love Island UK live stream via ITVX, ITV's on-demand streaming platform. It's 100% free-to-watch and will be the place to watch on catch-up after the show airs, too, alongside the rest of Season 10 and all previous UK seasons.

Sign up is free for an ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1A 1AA).

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access ITVX back home

How to watch Love Island UK from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Love Island UK just as you would at home.

While ITVX is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on ITVX from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Love Island UK as if you were at home with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including ITVX and 9Now, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server - for ITVX, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Love Island, head to ITVX.

Watch Love Island Season 10 Reunion in the US

(Image credit: Hulu)

You'll need a Hulu subscription for all things Love Island UK. Those in the States are all up to date on Season 10, which likely means the Reunion will land on the platform the following day it airs in the UK on Monday, August 7.

To watch Love Island UK on Hulu you only need its on-demand plan, starting from $7.99 a month (or $14.99 a month to ditch commercials). That's after a very generous 7-day Hulu free trial. Don't forget you can also bundle Hulu together with the House of Mouse service for a great value Disney Plus price of just $9.99 a month, too.

Remember, if you're a Brit abroad, you can always port yourself back home and watch concurrent with the UK using a VPN.

Watch Love Island UK Season 10 Reunion in Australia

(Image credit: Channel 9 )

Those in Australia have always been well served for all islander action and Love Island Season 10 dropped daily on Channel 9's on-demand streaming service, 9Now, which is 100% free to use. Expect the reunion episode to arrive on the service on August 7 at 6pm AEST, just a day after it airs in the UK.

To watch Love Island UK through 9Now, all you need to do is sign up, which is free to do.

Remember, 9Now locks its content to Aussies only. So if you're from Down Under but away from home, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.

Watch Love Island Reunion in New Zealand

(Image credit: TVNZ+)

Want to watch Love Island UK in New Zealand? Love Island found a new home for Kiwis. Previously arriving on Neon TV, which you had to pay for, you can now watch Love Island UK on free service, TVNZ+.

Expect to watch the reunion of Love Island UK Season 10 on TVNZ+ on August 7.

Signing up is easy and 100% free to do. Simply pop in your details including an email address and password – no zip code required!

Watch Love Island UK in Canada

Sadly, Canada hasn't had an official broadcaster for Love Island UK for the last few years. While you could once watch the latest recouplings and dumpings on CTV and Hayu, now there aren't any options for Canadians.

Of course, if you're an American traveling north of the border but want to access Hulu back home, you can do so with a VPN (or equally if you're a Brit wanting to stream ITVX).