There's A New Bridgerton Character I'm Desperate To See More Of In Season 4, Part 2, And I'm Thrilled Fans Are As Obsessed As I Am

Spoilers for Bridgerton Season 4 , Part 1 are ahead! Read with caution, and stream the series with a Netflix subscription .

The premiere of Bridgerton’s fourth season on Netflix’s 2026 schedule brought Luke Thompson’s Benedict and Yerin Ha’s Sophie into the spotlight. It also introduced us to a whole swath of new characters, as the show began to split its focus between the affluent families of the ton and the people who work for them. Among the employees we’ve gotten to know is Sophie’s friend and colleague Alfie, and as we got into Part 2, I think it’s safe to say that fans and I desperately want to see more of him.

Let me tell you, the second David Moorst’s Alfie graced the screen in this book-to-screen adaptation of An Offer from a Gentleman, I immediately fell head over heels, and wanted to be friends with him. He’s clearly Sophie’s bestie, and he’s her biggest supporter. He’s also so funny and overflowing with charisma. Honestly, he stole every scene he was in. Fans seem to agree too, and a fan club is starting, as @bensoph_hc posted:

Starting my Alfie fanclub. I just love his accent! He is a star! pic.twitter.com/QY5ljw1lA8January 30, 2026

How can you not smile and agree with him? He’s so right and so irresistibly charming. Along with that, he’s also so incredibly supportive of Sophie and her wants, just like I am. So, yes, I kind of feel like we’re long-lost friends, as @abridgertonlove perfectly posted:

alfie my long lost friend whom i once picked apples with in papa’s orchard pic.twitter.com/tA0dZ5kQOJJanuary 29, 2026

Now, I’m dying to see Alfie come back in a big way for Part 2. After Sophie left Lady Araminta’s house, we didn’t really get to see Alfie again. However, he did tell the maid who is now working for the Bridgertons that he wants to “stay angry” about her firing as he continues to work in the house.

So, I have to imagine that he’ll return in Part 2 somehow, especially now that the Lis live right next door to the Bridgertons. And if you mix his determination to get Sophie to confess her feelings for Benedict with his anger toward what happened to her, you get someone who could make a big positive difference in this love story.

It’s pretty clear to me that fans want more of him, too. For example, in @silkinstrings review of Season 4, Part 1, they called Alfie the GOAT, writing:

finished bridgerton season 4. yerin the actress and sophie the character come get your baddie chains. benedict you are a loser but i love you. give katie leung all the awards. alfie and irma my goats. mr and mrs crabtree my other goats. downstairs ppl carried. benophie season ily pic.twitter.com/yvWLeQdTNFJanuary 29, 2026

Truly, Alfie is that guy. And I desperately need him to be a bigger player in this story. I need him to learn about what’s been going on between Sophie and Benedict, I need to see him navigate Benedict’s bad offer with Sophie, and overall, I just want to see him and his former co-worker being besties again.

He really made an impact with what little screentime he had, as @vengerbaek pointed out in the tweet below, and I know he’ll do the same if he gets to be in more of Part 2.

ALFIE THE MVP GETTING HIS FLOWERS pic.twitter.com/YLRbSYWUQQJanuary 30, 2026

Truthfully, I’d watch a whole spinoff about Alfie and the other maids and footmen who work for these families, as @lipscumsock pointed out.

add alfie into the mix and id watch a whole spin off just about them being the messiest friend group in mayfair https://t.co/NcAHg139T8January 31, 2026

However, while that's a dream, I realistically really hope they will be major players in Bridgerton when it returns to the 2026 TV schedule on February 26.

Overall, I’m thrilled that the Alfie fan club goes far beyond just me. He’s such a lovely friend to Sopie, and such a fun character in general. So, hopefully, when Part 2 premieres, he'll be back to weather this wild romantic storm alongside his best friend.