I'm Big Mad About Benedict's Offer In Bridgerton Season 4, Part 1, But I Think It Could Lead To Something Great

Bridgerton’s fourth season is a book-to-screen adaptation of Julia Quinn’s third Bridgerton novel, An Offer From a Gentleman. Episode 4 of Benedict’s season is also called that, seeing as we get to find out exactly what the titular “offer” is. Sadly, it’s pretty terrible, and I really hate this for the Bridgerton brother and Sophie. However, while I’m big mad about what he offered Sophie, I do think it could lead to something great.

Benedict’s Offer Was Terrible

Sadly, I had a pit in my stomach while watching Season 4, because I had a feeling the offer I’m about to describe was what Benedict would do.

Throughout the season airing on Netflix’s 2026 schedule, mistresses had been mentioned, and unfortunately, no one in this society can imagine a world where two people from different socioeconomic backgrounds could marry. Therefore, I sighed with disappointment when Benedict finished a big romantic speech, which you can read below, with an abhorrent final three words:

If you wish me to leave, I will. But the truth is, I stay away because you consume me. My eyes search for you in every room I enter. My heart beats when you are near. The reality of you has become more tantalizing than any fantasy ever could be, and one I cannot live without…I meant it when I said you deserve better, and I am determined to give it to you, and more. Sophie, be my mistress.

After Benedict said all that, Sophie ran away. And you know what, that's a valid reaction. I think it’s safe to assume that most people would rather not be asked to be a mistress. That is not romantic or a way of life that’s ideal. Keeping a relationship secret? Potentially having your partner be with another person? No, thank you.

So, yeah, I’m really not here for Benedict’s offer to Sophie.

I Think It Will Force Benedict To Learn A Valuable Lesson That Will Bring Him And Sophie Together

However, I do think it’s worth examining Benedict's intentions behind the offer, as well as how it could impact the story going forward.

Before Benedict says it to Sophie, he has a conversation with his mother about finding love in reality. It seems like Luke Thompson's character is giving up his search for The Lady in Silver, and he is going after the love he knows is real, and that love is with Yerin Ha’s maid.

Sadly, he can’t even fathom that he could just be with her, because society says it's impossible. So, that sets up a fascinating conundrum as Bridgerton continues on the 2026 TV schedule.

We see in Part 1 how Benedict is very aware of what Sophie/The Lady in Silver says to him. Specifically, after their first dance, he clearly remembers and was impacted by what she said about how hard it is to prepare for a ball. So, I imagine he is perfectly capable of learning and growing after his misstep of an offer.

I’m hopeful that Sophie will confront him about it, and through that, they’ll be able to find a way to be together that does not require the word “mistress.” Then, they can be in love while also being a couple that proudly destroys bad social constructs.

So, yes, I hate the offer Benedict made to Sophie. However, I believe in the Bridgerton boy, and I think it will ultimately lead to good things when Part 2 of Bridgerton Season 4 premieres on February 26.