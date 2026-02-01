I Still Don't Know If Hugh Jackman's In Avengers: Doomsday, But He Has Two 2026 Movies I Have To See

Remember last spring when Marvel spent five hours announcing the Avengers: Doomsday cast through a slow procession of chairs? It took the internet by storm and started up all kinds of conversations, including some about familiar names oddly missing from the seemingly endless line. That includes Hugh Jackman, who has yet to confirm if he’s playing Wolverine again or not.

Though the longtime Marvel star’s future with the MCU is up in the air for now, the Golden Globe and Tony Award-winning actor has two confirmed 2026 movies that have my attention. One is an offbeat murder mystery where a flock of sheep solves a homicide, and the other is a dark take on a classic literary character. They’re vastly different from one another, but I have to see them.

Before that, we’re due for an update about Wolverine, Bub.

What’s Going On With Hugh Jackman In Avengers: Doomsday?

One of the biggest upcoming superhero movies, the hotly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be the biggest MCU movie yet, at least in terms of its cast. We’ve seen various teaser trailers with the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and even several high-profile X-Men. However, there’s one major star missing from that last bunch: Wolverine. So, what’s going on with Hugh Jackman?

The Song Sung Blue star has been cagey about his return as of late, saying things like “I’m never saying ‘never ever again; I did mean until the day I changed my mind” when chatting with Digital Spy. Then there was that 2025 appearance on The View, where he was even more non-committal. I guess we’ll see him when we see him, if we see him…

The Sheep Detectives Looks Like Something My Kids Are Going To Love

I’m going to be honest, when I first heard the title, The Sheep Detectives, I didn’t know what to think. That all changed when I watched the wild trailer for this upcoming book-to-screen adaptation about a flock of sheep trying to solve the mystery surrounding the murder of their shepherd (played by Hugh Jackman).

This looks like one of those perfect late-spring movies (it comes out May 8) to take my kids to see; you know, the ones the entire family enjoys. The voice cast, which includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, and Chris O’Dowd as sheep, is top-notch, as is the live-action cast headlined by Emma Thompson. It looks charming, to say the least.

The Death Of Robin Hood Looks Like A Dark Take On A Classic

There have been countless adaptations of Robin Hood over the years, but Michal Sarnoski’s upcoming thriller based on the classic character looks to be the darkest yet. Titled The Death of Robin Hood, the movie follows the titular thief (played by Hugh Jackman) on the verge of death as he wrestles with his past transgressions and the pain he’s caused along the way.

As seen in the brutal and unnerving first trailer, this upcoming A24 movie looks to be intense, dramatic, and imaginative as the iconic character is tended to by a mysterious woman (played by Jodie Comer) whose intentions are not made clear. Though no release date has been announced, I’m going to be watching for any and all developments. I just won’t be bringing the kids to this one…

While I may not know what’s going on with Hugh Jackman in Avengers: Doomsday, these movies are going to do more than hold me over later this year.