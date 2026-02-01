Rachel McAdams Was Covered In Vomit For Send Help, And I'm Truly Disgusted By A Producer’s 'Candy' Comparison

The 2026 movie schedule has been blessed with a new film from horror master Sam Raimi, and it’s called Send Help. A survival flick, Raimi’s latest feature centers on two co-workers who try to survive after being stranded on a deserted island. Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien play those two characters, and Raimi really put them through the ringer. To that point, McAdams and O’Brien had to be covered in (fake) vomit for the film, but that’s not even the wildest thing CinemaBlend was told about that particular portion of production.

We’re not going to get into the specifics of how and why McAdams and O’Brien’s Send Help characters end up covered in vomit, as that’s something people need to witness in a theater for themselves. Something that should be known is that Raimi adeptly staged everything, and it all goes off without a hitch on screen. While the content is enough to make a person lose their own lunch, what really makes me want to barf is producer Zainab Azizi comparing the fake vomit to candy. As Azizi told CB after being asked about the vomiting:

Yes, but it tasted like candy. Yeah, the blood and the vomit. We made sure it was very tasteful.

Does anyone have a bag I can borrow? Seriously – and this is coming from someone who loves candy – I don’t think I’d be able to stomach fake vomit no matter what it tastes like. Now, I’m getting mental pictures of the two stars consuming it on set. My queasy feelings aside, though, Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien are champs for the way in which they pushed through the shoot. Raimi had nothing but praise for his two lead actors while recalling the various “challenges” they overcame amid filming:

Well, there [were] so many challenges to them then I'd say that everything was kind of hard, but they rose to the occasion and powered through it. Like drowning Rachel [McAdams] alive. I mean, it's not as much to ask for an actress, in a claustrophobic space, raising that water level, literally dropping her into the tank deeper and deeper. It's something that I don't even know — I don't think I could do. But so many fight scenes, so much physicality, so much swimming, battling each other and battling the elements and walking on high cliffs. It was really demanding of the actors, and they always came and delivered.

Considering how grandiose Sam Raimi’s movies can be, it’s not too wild to hear that the stars of his latest film really had to commit. Vomit wasn’t all they were covered in either, as they were also doused with fake blood. Raimi also told us that while he delights in covering people in blood, though he also admitted he himself is squeamish by nature.

There are plenty of scenes in the critically acclaimed Send Help that are sure to make viewers squeal as well. In CinemaBlend’s own review of the film, Eric Eisenberg lauded the film’s giggle-inducing nastiness. While some have tried to compare the movie to Misery, rest assured that this is something totally different and unique. The only similarity is that fans will likely have the same kind of gasps, which will surely be induced by the aforementioned (candy-like) fake vomit and blood viewers will see on screen.

Send Help is now playing in theaters nationwide, so be sure to head to your local listings to see what it’s playing near you. Also, be sure to read up on upcoming horror movies.