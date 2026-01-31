‘It Was Very Controversial’: Ben Affleck Got Real About How Ryan Coogler ‘Changed The Business’ With Sinners Deal
"...very sharp, very innovative."
Just last week, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners became not only the most decorated movie among 2026 Oscar nominees, but the most nominated movie of all time. It sweetens a landmark deal that the writer/director made prior to filming the vampire flick, which gives him complete ownership of Sinners in 25 years. A lot of Hollywood has been talking about Coogler’s deal lately, including Ben Affleck, who got honest about his thoughts on the move.
Along with being a big star in Hollywood, Ben Affleck is an accomplished writer, director and producer too, having been behind the scenes on movies like Good Will Hunting, The Town, Argo and more. Here’s what he had to say about Coogler’s Sinners deal:
Affleck definitely isn’t the first big name to applaud Coogler for his deal with Warner Bros, which was made in 2024, prior to the movie starting production. Spike Lee also called it a “smart move,” citing that the only movie he owns from his filmography is She’s Gotta Have It.
Tyler Perry has also said that he actually called Coogler following Black Panther and walked him through how to make the kind of deal he eventually made with Sinners.
Speaking a bit more about this deal, Affleck continued:
Coogler will be in his sixties once Sinners gets handed over to him, which could make for a nice retirement for the visionary filmmaker, depending on the value of the movie by that time. Affleck, who has been in the movie business for 45 years, certainly thinks he made a solid deal that could make him quite a bit of money down the line while on the All The Smoke podcast. He also said this:
Time will certainly tell, but as one veteran entertainment and technology attorney, Jonathan Handel, commented before on the deal, Coogler is “rolling the dice” regarding the deal. As far as things have gone so far between its commercial appeal and critical praise, the filmmaker's bet on himself certainly seems like it will be worthwhile.
Perhaps the next question regarding this conversation is whether more big filmmakers with original ideas will try to walk in his footsteps and succeed, or not. Currently, Coogler’s deal is a rather rare one in Hollywood, but it could really shake the industry up.
