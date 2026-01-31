How Are Hailee Steinfeld And Josh Allen Approaching Parenthood? The Dad-To-Be Dropped Some Thoughts

Josh Allen may have swooned over Hailee Steinfeld’s impact on his NFL season , but they'll soon have a new reason to swoon during the offseason. The Edge of Seventeen actress announced her pregnancy in a sweet video in December, which means the newly-married couple is about to become parents! Now, the dad-to-be has dropped his thoughts about how he feels approaching parenthood, and it’s too cute for words.

During the playoffs, the Buffalo Bills had a heartbreaking 33-30 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos. But Josh Allen has plenty to look forward to during his offseason, like spending time gushing over his “rockstar” wife, Hailee Steinfeld . And, of course, the quarterback revealed during a Buffalo Bills press conference that he’d be envisioning his new role as a dad, and I’m already swooning:

I mean, to the best of our abilities. But I've known this from well in advance. I've got siblings that have kids, I've got a lot of friends that have kids. I don't know if you can plan too far in advance.

It’s fun to think about what your new life as a parent will be like. It's especially exciting when you also get to see what loving family life looks like through the experiences of your friends and siblings. Overall, it sounds like Allen and Steinfeld know exactly what to expect thanks to loved ones in their lives who also have little ones.

Overall, Josh Allen has hit a lot of milestones throughout his football career. From leading the Buffalo Bills to multiple playoff runs to getting married to actress Hailee Steinfeld , he's very grateful for it all. However, the MVP is especially excited about what's coming next, as he said:

So I'm very much looking forward to that with my wife, of becoming a dad. It's something that I will take with great pride. And we're going to have to figure things out on the go, just like anything else. But this is the most important thing I'll ever be in my life, is being a dad. And I know I love being a football player, and I love being a quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, but I'm looking forward to this one.

Aww, I can’t get over this! An athlete can indeed have a love for the games he plays, but bringing a child into this world is a touchdown moment of its own. With the little tyke about to have an NFL star and a famous actress as parents, the soon-to-be-born kid will surely grow up with a talented and dedicated team.

The excitement that Josh Allen has over his future role as a dad has got me all in my feels. Even off the field, the dual-threat quarterback is ready to tackle one of life's greatest adventures.