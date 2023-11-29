Is Dave Bautista Teasing DC Talks With James Gunn? I Really Hope So

The superhero genre continues to dominate the entertainment industry, with a number of shared universes vying for box office supremacy. Moviegoers were shook when Guardians of the Galaxy’s James Gunn was named co-CEO of the DCU, making the pivot away from Marvel and over to its main competitor. Fans are eager to see what he’s got planned for the upcoming DC movies , and which actors will populate his burgeoning franchise. And after a recent social media post, is Drax actor Dave Bautista teasing DC talks with Gunn? I really hope so, but let’s break it all down

Prior to the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Dave Bautista seemingly said goodbye to Drax and the MCU forever. Considering the hours Bautista spent in the makeup chair over six movies and a holiday special, can you blame him? He and Gunn recently had a cute interaction on Instagram Stories , where it seems like the Dune actor might have had a meeting at DC studios. Check out below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Well, this definitely feels like a hopeful message. While it's possible that Bautista was merely visiting his friend and collaborator, the fact that it was at the DC offices is definitely going to inspire some fan theories about what might be happening in the future. And I'm really hoping the Drax actor pivot from Marvel to DC now that the Guardians franchise has reached its finale.

The ending of Guardians 3 saw the cosmic team all get their happy ending, with Drax and Nebula staying on Knowhere to lead the community and take care of their newly adopted children. While the title card at the end of the movie confirmed that Peter Quill would be back, we might never see the rest of the team again. And as such, Bautista's schedule should be open for potential DC projects.

The future of the DCU is largely a mystery, so there are a number of projects ere Bautista could seemingly pop up. The first slate of projects is titled Gods and Monsters, and includes both animated and live-action stories. We'll just have to see if the Knock at the Cabin actor actually becomes attached to a DC flick.

Since the current shared universe is nearly over and the new DCU is being formed, things are definitely in a state of flux for the studio. Only three actors from the old DCEU are set to return in Gunn's new shared universe: Viola Davis' Amanda Waller, John Cena's Peacemaker, and Xolo Maridueña and Blue Beetle. It's unclear if we'll ever see other characters again. Indeed, it seems like DC stars such as Jason Momoa might be playing new characters, so there's a lot up in the air. Still, I'm hoping Dave Bautista gets in on the fun.

The next DC movie hitting theaters is Aquaman 2 on December 20th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.