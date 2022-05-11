Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Dave Bautista Says Goodbye To Drax After Wrapping Vol. 3

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has an endless supply of properties, both on the small and silver screen. But a few stand out as fan favorites, including James Gunn’s cosmic romp Guardians of the Galaxy. The long-awaited third movie Vol. 3 was recently wrapped, allowing the cast and crew to return home to their families. And franchise scene-stealer Dave Bautista recently said goodbye to Drax after wrapping his role in the highly anticipated threequel.

Guardians 3 is one of the upcoming Marvel movies with the most fan excitement behind it, largely because it’ll seemingly end the story of the current time. The stakes have never been higher, with the cast and crew teasing how emotional of an experience filming was. Dave Bautista has been one of the most vocal supporters of the franchise, and recently got sentimental on Instagram about his years as Drax, posting:

How sweet is that? You can really tell how much Dave Bausitsta’s time in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise means to the wrestler turned actor. It’s no doubt hard to believe that filming has wrapped for Vol. 3. As Baustista has said time and time again, James Gunn’s original 2014 movie changed his life and career forever.

The post Dave Baustista shared includes a photo of most of the Guardians of the Galaxy team together with filmmaker James Gunn. We see Bautista on the far right, sitting next to Nebula actress Karen Gillan, and Star-Lord himself Chris Pratt. On the other side of the frame is Sean Gunn, who plays Kraglin and is the stand-in for Rocket on set. And in between the Gunn brothers is Mantis actress Pom Klementieff. And the love shared with the Guardians family can definitely be seen in this sweet photo.

Of course, Dave Bautista isn’t the only member of the Guardians of the Galaxy family that has taken to social media since wrapping the mysterious threequel. Chris Pratt shared what it was like returning home to his family, while James Gunn recently posted a cool behind the scene video setting up one of the final shots that were filmed in the entire movie. Check it out below,

Myself & Cinematographer Henry Braham working together to shoot the 2nd-to-last shot on #GotGVol3 with a @RED_Cinema camera on a Stabileye Nano - this is the smaller version of the Stabileye 1st used on The Suicide Squad - the larger version was 1st used on Vol 2 & later on 1917. pic.twitter.com/311vclAx2CMay 11, 2022 See more

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was originally going to be one of the first movies in Phase Four, James Gunn’s (temporary) firing and subsequent gigs at DC led to the blockbuster being delayed a number of years. Luckily for Guardians fans, there’s a number of highly anticipated projects featuring the scrappy group of heroes coming up.

First up the Guardians will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder , which picks up shortly after the events of Avengers: Endgame. After that, Dave Bautista and company will play their roles in the mysterious Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. That Disney+ project will then lead directly into Guardians 3, which should end the current narrative.