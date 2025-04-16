Daredevil: Born Again Finale Watchalong: I'm Sharing My Thoughts On Matt's Fate, The Punisher's Return And More - Live Blog
Can somebody please Marvel-magic Season 2 into existence?
Spoilers below for anyone who isn’t watching Daredevil: Born Again’s Season 1 finale with a Disney+ subscription.
I can still recall the sting of learning that Netflix canceled Daredevil after Season 3, and the worry that Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk may never grace the screen together again. Thankfully, no one could keep the vigilante and the Kingpin down for the count, and it’s rather incredible that we’re now here to (hopefully) celebrate the conclusion of Daredevil: Born Again’s solidified-through-reconfiguration first season.
Like many fans, I’ve enjoyed the mostly weekly episode drops, but having to wait a full week after seeing Matt become Pointdexter’s second target of the season has been a strain, especially without a hint of Jon Bernthal in the penultimate ep. So please join me as I live-blog Episode 9, "Straight to Hell,” with the hopes of seeing way more of Frank Castle here ahead of The Punisher’s eventual standalone special and whatever other upcoming MCU TV shows are smart enough to use him.
Fisk Kinda-Sorta Puts A Hit Out
Wilson Fisk namechecking Gallo in an optimistic way feels destined to blow up in his face. And yelling at his staff (even if it's justified) doesn't exactly help.
And then he's gonna follow all that up by threatening Matt's life?!? By sending that dork Cashman?!? (I know the character has a comic history, but this live-action version is a nerve-grating dingus.)
I cannot believe they just faked me out with a Karen hallucination, and then it turned out to be Heather. WHY, TV SHOW, WHY?!?
Starting Off With A Flashback
I can't say I would have predicted Daredevil: Born Again's swan song kicking off with a reference to Jay Ali's Ran Nadeem, but I'll take it, I suppose.
I'm not sure how much we should be reading into Vanessa touching Pointdexter's hands so much while convincing him to sign that paperwork, but it seemed to work like a charm. Well maybe not a charm, since it led to Foggy and Matt getting shot.
Worked like a 'harm. There it is.
It's So Close I Can Taste It Even Without Super-Senses
A final toast to the first eight Season 1 episodes before we slam our faces down violently into this finale!
Thanks For Joining Me, Daredevil Fans!
I think we’re all in for a good pummeling tonight, both from Daredevil’s fists and, you know, from like, emotions and shit. But before any of the good stuff goes down, let me throw a few hopes out there into the ethers:
- Foggy returns from the dead, or just returns not dead
- Karen returns, but also not dead
- The Punisher clones himself
- Matt and Heather split up in a big, juicy, dramatic way
- Fisk's entire Task Force become target practice for Pointdexter's lethal spitballs
