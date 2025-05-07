Daredevil: Born Again's Charlie Cox Reveals Why He's 'Really Excited' About Season 2 Compared To Past Seasons: 'Almost Like A Chess Game'

Many wondered if Disney’s Daredevil: Born Again could recapture the gritty edge of the original Netflix series. When it premiered on the 2025 TV schedule for those with a Disney+ subscription , it surprised many, emerging as the most violent show on the platform and earning praise from both critics and fans . Charlie Cox says the already greenlit Season 2 will raise the bar even higher. And I love that the longtime “Man Without Fear” is genuinely excited about where the show is heading.

In an interview with The Playlist , Cox clarified he isn’t just offering generic promo talk about the upcoming Marvel TV show . He's genuinely thrilled with how the nine-episode Season 2 is coming together, explaining:

I don’t want to oversell it. I do happen to think it’s some of the best writing we’ve ever had on this show. I am sure everyone always says that. I texted the showrunner, Dario, the other day and was like, ‘Obviously we’re still halfway through shooting it, but huge, huge credit to what you’ve pieced together here.’ He’s done something which I’m really excited about, which is that he’s fleshed out characters that in the previous iteration of the show often get left behind. So, it feels much more like an ensemble than it’s ever felt.

And that shift is more than just aesthetic; it directly changes how Matt Murdock operates in the story. The Theory of Everything actor, clearly energized by the change, explained:

And what I like about that is, one, I just think there’s more for an audience to invest into, but also it also makes my journey more interesting, I think because the more that you can remain a mystery as Daredevils Matt Murdorck, the more that you can kind of be skirting the edges in a narrative, the more that I think that infuses the show with a sense of mysticism and excitement and feeling on edge and unsure of what he’s thinking and where he’s going to go.

For Cox, one of the most exciting shifts this time is the expanded focus on Born Again's broader cast.

The original Daredevil series often revolved almost entirely around Matt Murdock. However, the actor shared that this Disney+ continuation is leaning into its ensemble. He continued:

When you have too much Daredevil, Matt Murdock material, you’re telegraphing all the time what he’s thinking, where he’s going. So, what I’m really excited about this show is that he’s slightly more in the periphery, and you’re just watching him almost like a chess game, trying to figure out what the next move is.

This perspective is likely born out of hard-won experience. The first season of Born Again had a famously troubled production history. Marvel initially aimed to launch a clean-slate, MCU-friendly version of the Devil of Hell's Kitchen with a new tone, a new vibe. However, Cox and co-star Vincent D’Onofrio (Kingpin) helped "correct course" on the show. They felt something was off.

Then came the WGA and SAG strikes, which forced a pause and offered an unexpected opportunity. As the Stardust veteran puts it:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The strike... ended up being such a gift for us. It gave the producers the opportunity to look at what we had and go, ‘We actually have time and the ability to pivot here.’

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Marvel movies and the MCU's slate of series, which includes Daredevil: Born Again, are all available with a Disney+ subscription. Along with that, paying $9.99 per month will grant you access to other projects from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and more. You can upgrade for $15.99 per month to take away ads or pay $159.99 per year to save 16%.

Pivot they did. A new pilot, a new finale, and a retooled storyline gave the series a second life. Cox calls it a “Frankenstein-ed” season, but in a good way. And with a tighter, more serialized structure reminiscent of the original Netflix run and a darker tone more aligned with what fans loved, the Boardwalk Empire alum believes the show has found its footing again.

So, yeah, it makes sense why he's so excited for Season 2, especially when compared to other seasons.

Cox is still deep into filming the second season in New York, but he already has the finale script in his inbox. And even though he hasn’t read it yet, he knows one thing for sure: this version of Daredevil is a return to form, which is something all of us MCU fans can get excited for.