Daredevil: Born Again's Charlie Cox Reveals Why He's 'Really Excited' About Season 2 Compared To Past Seasons: 'Almost Like A Chess Game'

News
By published

The Man Without Fear's TV return has only just started.

Dardevil (Cox) chokes Muse, who&#039;s strung up behind him.
(Image credit: Marvel, Disney)

Many wondered if Disney’s Daredevil: Born Again could recapture the gritty edge of the original Netflix series. When it premiered on the 2025 TV schedule for those with a Disney+ subscription, it surprised many, emerging as the most violent show on the platform and earning praise from both critics and fans. Charlie Cox says the already greenlit Season 2 will raise the bar even higher. And I love that the longtime “Man Without Fear” is genuinely excited about where the show is heading.

In an interview with The Playlist, Cox clarified he isn’t just offering generic promo talk about the upcoming Marvel TV show. He's genuinely thrilled with how the nine-episode Season 2 is coming together, explaining:

I don’t want to oversell it. I do happen to think it’s some of the best writing we’ve ever had on this show. I am sure everyone always says that. I texted the showrunner, Dario, the other day and was like, ‘Obviously we’re still halfway through shooting it, but huge, huge credit to what you’ve pieced together here.’ He’s done something which I’m really excited about, which is that he’s fleshed out characters that in the previous iteration of the show often get left behind. So, it feels much more like an ensemble than it’s ever felt.

And that shift is more than just aesthetic; it directly changes how Matt Murdock operates in the story. The Theory of Everything actor, clearly energized by the change, explained:

And what I like about that is, one, I just think there’s more for an audience to invest into, but also it also makes my journey more interesting, I think because the more that you can remain a mystery as Daredevils Matt Murdorck, the more that you can kind of be skirting the edges in a narrative, the more that I think that infuses the show with a sense of mysticism and excitement and feeling on edge and unsure of what he’s thinking and where he’s going to go.

For Cox, one of the most exciting shifts this time is the expanded focus on Born Again's broader cast.

The original Daredevil series often revolved almost entirely around Matt Murdock. However, the actor shared that this Disney+ continuation is leaning into its ensemble. He continued:

When you have too much Daredevil, Matt Murdock material, you’re telegraphing all the time what he’s thinking, where he’s going. So, what I’m really excited about this show is that he’s slightly more in the periphery, and you’re just watching him almost like a chess game, trying to figure out what the next move is.

This perspective is likely born out of hard-won experience. The first season of Born Again had a famously troubled production history. Marvel initially aimed to launch a clean-slate, MCU-friendly version of the Devil of Hell's Kitchen with a new tone, a new vibe. However, Cox and co-star Vincent D’Onofrio (Kingpin) helped "correct course" on the show. They felt something was off.

Then came the WGA and SAG strikes, which forced a pause and offered an unexpected opportunity. As the Stardust veteran puts it:

The strike... ended up being such a gift for us. It gave the producers the opportunity to look at what we had and go, ‘We actually have time and the ability to pivot here.’

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Marvel movies and the MCU's slate of series, which includes Daredevil: Born Again, are all available with a Disney+ subscription. Along with that, paying $9.99 per month will grant you access to other projects from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and more. You can upgrade for $15.99 per month to take away ads or pay $159.99 per year to save 16%.

View Deal

Pivot they did. A new pilot, a new finale, and a retooled storyline gave the series a second life. Cox calls it a “Frankenstein-ed” season, but in a good way. And with a tighter, more serialized structure reminiscent of the original Netflix run and a darker tone more aligned with what fans loved, the Boardwalk Empire alum believes the show has found its footing again.

So, yeah, it makes sense why he's so excited for Season 2, especially when compared to other seasons.

Cox is still deep into filming the second season in New York, but he already has the finale script in his inbox. And even though he hasn’t read it yet, he knows one thing for sure: this version of Daredevil is a return to form, which is something all of us MCU fans can get excited for.

TOPICS
Ryan LaBee
Ryan LaBee
Writer

Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel cinematic universe

I Can’t Get Enough Of This Video Of David Harbour Using ‘Snapped’ And Not ‘Blipped’ To Discuss Thanos (And The Rest Of The New Avengers Cast Is So Confused)

Jeremy Renner Turning Down Hawkeye Season 2 Over Contract Disputes Seemed Pretty Straightforward, But Rumors Point To A Different Explanation

‘Why Do Famous People Move Out To The Country?’ The Beckhams Have Been Clashing With Neighbors, But Just Landed A Barn-Based Victory
See more latest
Most Popular
From left to right: a side-by-side of David Beckham looking serious and Victoria Beckham talking to the camera in the documentary Beckham.
‘Why Do Famous People Move Out To The Country?’ The Beckhams Have Been Clashing With Neighbors, But Just Landed A Barn-Based Victory
Erika Christensen in Will Trent.
Will Trent Delivered A Huge Twist With Its New Cast Member, And Erika Christensen Explained Why Filming That Was The 'Biggest, Scariest Day'
Red Guardian, Ghost, Bucky Barnes, Yelena and U.S. Agent in an elevator in Thunderbolts*
I Can’t Get Enough Of This Video Of David Harbour Using ‘Snapped’ And Not ‘Blipped’ To Discuss Thanos (And The Rest Of The New Avengers Cast Is So Confused)
Sean &quot;P. Diddy&quot; Combs appears in the &quot;Gotta Move On&quot; music video
An Ex-Porn Star Claimed He Was Diddy’s ‘Sex Slave,’ And There’s Now New Evidence That Directly Links Him To The Rapper
Danny Reagan pointing on Blue Bloods Season 13
Donnie Wahlberg’s Latest Comments About His Blue Bloods Spinoff Make Me More Optimistic The Reagan Family Dinners Will Continue
Phil Keoghan holding a pizza box and introducing the pizza challenge in Italy in Season 37 of The Amazing Race.
A Lot Of Amazing Race Fans Were Happy About Last Week’s Twist, But I Feel Differently
Debuting in 1995, the “Partners Statue” is a sculpture of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse located in front of Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Matt Stroshane, Photographer)
A New Disney Theme Park Is Coming, But There's A Catch
Bonnie Wright in Harry Potter 7
Harry Potter’s Ginny Weasley Actress Bonnie Wright Opens Up About The Co-Stars She Still Keeps In Touch With
Pictured (L-R): Román Zaragoza as Sasappis looking to his right, Asher Grodman as Trevor standing with his hands on his hips and looking apprehensive, Sheila Carrasco as Flower looking up, and Richie Moriarty as Pete looking concerned.
A Ghosts' Star Said Season 4's Finale Might Make Us 'A Little Mad,' Which Eases My Anxiety In One Way, But Amplifies It In Another
Pierce Brosnan and Robin Williams sitting at restaurant table in Mrs. Doubtfire
‘He Went Really Blue’: Pierce Brosnan Recalls Robin Williams NSFW Riffing On Set, But It’s His Story About Meeting The Actor For The First Time That’s Hilariously Surreal