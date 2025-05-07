Daredevil: Born Again's Charlie Cox Reveals Why He's 'Really Excited' About Season 2 Compared To Past Seasons: 'Almost Like A Chess Game'
The Man Without Fear's TV return has only just started.
Many wondered if Disney’s Daredevil: Born Again could recapture the gritty edge of the original Netflix series. When it premiered on the 2025 TV schedule for those with a Disney+ subscription, it surprised many, emerging as the most violent show on the platform and earning praise from both critics and fans. Charlie Cox says the already greenlit Season 2 will raise the bar even higher. And I love that the longtime “Man Without Fear” is genuinely excited about where the show is heading.
In an interview with The Playlist, Cox clarified he isn’t just offering generic promo talk about the upcoming Marvel TV show. He's genuinely thrilled with how the nine-episode Season 2 is coming together, explaining:
And that shift is more than just aesthetic; it directly changes how Matt Murdock operates in the story. The Theory of Everything actor, clearly energized by the change, explained:
For Cox, one of the most exciting shifts this time is the expanded focus on Born Again's broader cast.
The original Daredevil series often revolved almost entirely around Matt Murdock. However, the actor shared that this Disney+ continuation is leaning into its ensemble. He continued:
This perspective is likely born out of hard-won experience. The first season of Born Again had a famously troubled production history. Marvel initially aimed to launch a clean-slate, MCU-friendly version of the Devil of Hell's Kitchen with a new tone, a new vibe. However, Cox and co-star Vincent D’Onofrio (Kingpin) helped "correct course" on the show. They felt something was off.
Then came the WGA and SAG strikes, which forced a pause and offered an unexpected opportunity. As the Stardust veteran puts it:
Pivot they did. A new pilot, a new finale, and a retooled storyline gave the series a second life. Cox calls it a “Frankenstein-ed” season, but in a good way. And with a tighter, more serialized structure reminiscent of the original Netflix run and a darker tone more aligned with what fans loved, the Boardwalk Empire alum believes the show has found its footing again.
So, yeah, it makes sense why he's so excited for Season 2, especially when compared to other seasons.
Cox is still deep into filming the second season in New York, but he already has the finale script in his inbox. And even though he hasn’t read it yet, he knows one thing for sure: this version of Daredevil is a return to form, which is something all of us MCU fans can get excited for.
