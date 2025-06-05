Charlie Cox Shares Fun Reaction To Jessica Jones' Return in Daredevil: Born Again And Addresses What I Think Is The Biggest Question Fans Should Have Ahead Of Season 2

There was a time when Daredevil: Born Again was supposed to exist separately from Daredevil and all the other live-action Marvel shows that had been released in the 2010s (and can now be streamed with a Disney+ subscription). Fortunately, the creative overhaul on Born Again put the kibosh on that approach, with the new series acknowledging events from its predecessor here and there as it aired on the 2025 TV schedule. That will make Matt Murdock’s reunion with Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones in Season 2 all the more exciting, though Charlie Cox did address a question fans should have on their minds ahead of Born Again’s return.

It was confirmed last month that Ritter will reprise her Marvel character for the first time since the Jessica Jones TV series ended in 2019 after three seasons. Although Jessica and Matt weren’t exactly the most chummy pairing when they teamed up with Luke Cage and Iron Fist in The Defenders, she’ll definitely be a welcome ally for what’s coming in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. But while appearing on Deadline’s Crew Call podcast, Cox made this astute point:

What's complicated is, when did Jessica Jones find out that I'm not dead? Because at the end of Defenders, everyone assumes I’m dead, so I don’t know when… I have no recollection of when she [learns]. And I don’t even know if that happens on or off-screen. But essentially, whatever, enough time has passed that you just assume that obviously happened.

In case you’ve forgotten, The Defenders ended with Daredevil getting caught with Elektra Nachos in Midland Circle as explosives were bringing down the building. The final moments of the miniseries showed Matt still alive and being treated in a room with a nun by his side, setting the stage for Daredevil Season 3. However, that final season barely acknowledged the events of The Defenders, let alone included any of those other title protagonists. So yeah, Charlie Cox is absolutely correct: when and how did Jessica learn Matt was still alive?

Maybe Daredevil: Born Again will address this somehow in Season 2, or maybe it will just go unmentioned and we’ll have to just imagine how she received the news. Regardless, Charlie Cox is looking forward to more scenes between Matt and Jessica, adding:

The fun thing about Jessica and Matt is that they have a pretty funny dynamic. There’s a mutual respect for one another. I think she finds him overly serious and too much of a choir boy, and he finds her to be crass and making light of too many serious situations and probably a little bit more antihero than hero.

Krysten Ritter is the third of the leading actors from the Marvel Netflix days to reprise their role on Daredevil: Born Again, as Season 1 also included Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle, a.k.a. The Punisher, who wasn’t present in The Defenders. Bernthal will also be back for Season 2 and is getting his own Punisher Disney+ special, although it’s unclear if that will arrive before or after Born Again’s return. As for Ritter, she posted about her “superhero training” a few weeks ago, so I look forward to seeing Jessica Jones back in action next year.

Among the many other familiar faces who will be back in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, we’ll also meet Matthew Lillard’s yet-to-be-revealed character and Lili Taylor as the governor of New York. Like Season 1, Season 2 will begin airing in March 2026 as part of the MCU’s Phase Six.