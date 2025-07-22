Daredevil: Born Again Is Bringing Us Back To Hell's Kitchen, Here's What We Know About Season 2

Are you ready to dive back into the streets of Hell’s Kitchen? Because Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is confirmed, and there are already plenty of details that we know about the gritty MCU series.

For a time, it never felt like Charlie Cox's Daredevil was going to grace our screens again after its Netflix cancellation back in 2018. However, Matt Murdock was reintroduced to the world of the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk (sort of), and a few years later, we were finally treated to the first reconfigured season of Daredevil: Born Again, which essentially serves as a continuation of the Man Without Fear's original streaming series.

Anchored by Wilson Fisk's ascent to Mayor, the show quickly became a massive hit for Disney+, which was a good thing, since Season 2 was already confirmed straight from the beginning. But when will we get this new season? Who will be back? Here is what we currently know.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

No need to worry about overarching TBAs, MCU lovers, because we can already add the next nine-episode season to our upcoming Marvel TV shows, with Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again expected to release in March 2026. No locked-down date yet, but it's only a year after the first one, so no complaints.

The news was announced directly by showrunner Dario Scardapane on his Instagram in April 2025, after the first season concluded. He claimed that Season 2 would be released in March of the following year. See the post below:

I know – the idea of me saying a new season from a TV show shouldn’t be shocking, but that’s pretty much become the standard nowadays. Several shows take years to release new seasons, such as the upcoming Stranger Things Season 5 or how HBO tends to take years to release its shows, as seen with Euphoria Season 3.

And the production of Daredevil: Born Again encountered a setback in the early stages, to the extent that the entire story was revamped into what we know now. However, thankfully, any potential concerns have been addressed, and Season 2 is scheduled to release next year.

The Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Cast

(Image credit: Marvel Entertainment)

While Marvel has officially confirmed nothing outside of the most extremely obvious leads, there are plenty of people we can expect to see again in Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again. These include:

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil

Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin

Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn

Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page

Wilson Bethel as Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter/Bullseye

Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk

Michael Gandolfini as Daniel Blake

Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher

There are plenty of other cast members we’ll most likely see again, but these are just several that are no doubt expected to appear. With The Punisher earning his own special as well, it would be pretty shocking if he didn’t show up in some capacity.

Among them, several other stars have been confirmed for Season 2. One that’s been talked about again and again is that Krysten Ritter is returning as Jessica Jones, which is awesome, as we saw her in her TV series and The Defenders.

Anothe character we can expect to see again is Sergeant Brett Mahoney, played by Royce Johnson. The news was seemingly confirmed by fitness trainer Nagam Washington, who posted several pictures on Instagram, featuring the actor, celebrating the wrap of Season 2,

A few new roles have also been confirmed. Deadline reported that Matthew Lillard was cast for an undisclosed role for Season 2, and that Lili Taylor joined the cast, also without confirmation about who she'll be playing. Sources say that she would play a “political foe” for Fisk.

What Is The Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Story?

(Image credit: Disney+)

The Daredevil: Born Again finale was crazy, so what can we expect with Season 2? Here is what we know so far:

Season 2 Is Going To Be A ‘Resistance Tale’ Against Kingpin

As we saw at the very end of Daredevil: Born Again, Daredevil was gathering up a squad of people to take down the corruption of New York City, bit by bit, using the bar he frequented with his friends as cover. One of the directors behind the show, Aaron Moorhead, revealed in an interview with THR that this is essentially what Season 2 is going to be – a “resistance tale.” In his words:

You get the sense that there’s a building of a resistance. So that is the kernel of where Season 2 is going to go. The board is completely set in which Mayor Fisk has now become Kingpin again, but with New York in his grasp, and then there’s this vigilante thing that now has to go completely underground. So that’s where we start, and we’re going to unfold all of that very, very quickly. It’s a resistance tale.

I’m all for a bit of resistance in any upcoming Marvel project, so sign me up.

Bullseye Is Going To Have New Sides To His Personality In Season 2

We saw just a glimpse of Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again, as this villain is essentially an utter psychopath and a former FBI agent. But in Season 2, it turns out, we’re going to be seeing a whole lot more of him. In an interview with Collider in July 2025, Wilson Bethel says that Season 2 will feature “new sides” to the villain never seen before:

The Dex of Season 2 is a new Dex that we haven't really seen yet. I'm very excited for people to see it, and I'm curious to see how they weigh in on it. There are some elements of him in this season, some sides of his personality, that we haven't seen yet, and I’m thrilled for people to get to see it.

Oh, that makes me scared. But also excited.

Karen Is Going To Have Some Very Cool Scenes In Season 2

Karen Page made her return alongside Foggy and other characters, and those hoping Deborah Ann Woll would get more scenes in Daredevil: Born Again's second season will have their wishes granted. Charlie Cox revealed in an interview with TV Line in May 2025 that Page is going to have a lot more character moments in Season 2 and will have some “cool” scenes that are quite superlative.

Some of the stuff she’s up to is some of the coolest stuff she’s ever had. She’s amazing in this season.

Filming On Season 2 Has Already Wrapped

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The last thing we know is that filming for Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again has already been completed. In July 2025, it was confirmed by MCU Direct on X that filming had officially ended:

OFFICIAL: 'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2 has wrapped filming!Releasing March 2026 pic.twitter.com/lDxoxkbmWDJuly 10, 2025

Now that’s something to get excited about. Not that everything else wasn't, but it'd be hard to watch new episodes if they weren't finished first.

I’m counting down the days until Season 2 now. Can March 2026 get here even sooner? I need to binge the first season again.