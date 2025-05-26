The Last Of Us Season 2 Finale Live Blog Watchalong: I'm Reacting To Ellie's Hunt For Abby, Jesse Playing Hero And More
Gonna need some homemade hooch after this one.
Spoilers below for anyone who isn’t watching The Last of Us’ Season 2 finale airing on HBO or streaming it with a Max subscription, so be warned!
Welp, just six weeks after The Last of Us returned for its heart-eviscerating second season, we’ve already arrived at the finale. I feel like there should be blame to throw around for not matching its predecessor’s nine-episode count, but that’s just how co-showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann decided to split the story at the heart of the source material. Regardless, I’m just all-around not ready for this show to take another 20-month absence before Season 3 arrives.
But that's enough whinging about the future when I'm here to focus entirely on the present for my final Last of Us Season 2 live blog. (Unless, of course, HBO reveals a super-secret eighth episode is airing next week.) Check out all of my previous entries below.
A Shimmer Reference!
Fans have been waiting for an update about Ellie’s horse since the old gal was left behind in the record shop to munch on some grass. Although I’m not sure if it counts that Jesse namechecked the animal as a form of security to make sure it was Ellie banging on the door.
- “Shimmer. I’m alone. Open the fucking door!” - Ellie, alone and wet and horseless
Still no actual update though...
Dr. Jesse Operates On Dina’s Gnarly Leg Wound
It’s bonkers to me that Jesse and Dina traveled all the way back to the theater before doing something about the arrow in her leg. I understand why they had to hoof it, of course, but I’m not sure my own body would have followed suit so successfully. Also, is it a bad omen that Dina starts this episode off saying Jesse can't let her die? I choose to say no.
If only all doctors told their patients to shut up and drink alcohol before an operation. Surely Jesse is wondering why Dina would refuse the booze, right?
I gotta say, the sound of the arrow being pushed through the back of Dina’s leg would be enough to get me to down a shot or two, even if I was pregnant. (Considering I’m male, the leg wound wouldn’t be the one topping the list of medical anomalies.) I now feel bad for Isabela Merced having to act with Dina’s wound for the rest of the episode and beyond.
No Cold Open
Considering most cold opens end on a somber note that the opening titles serve to punctuate, I guess it’s a positive thing that the finale is just getting straight into the meat of it all. Coulda used another smack of Pedro Pascal’s Joel, especially after seeing the return of the single figure at the end. Sigh.
The Last Of Us Season 2 Finale Live Blog Starts Here
First and foremost, a big thanks to all of YOU for showing up week after week, with the same amount of thankful grace shown to anyone who’s following along for the first time. I can appreciate the irony in jumping on board right when the ride is ending. What a ride I’m expecting it to be.
Before the festivities kick off, here are a few anti-predictions for what I definitely don’t expect to happen during the episode:
- Ellie will find Abby and before they can fight, they both bond really hardcore over a shared love of ‘90s grunge rock.
- Tommy will wear a totally faded shirt that wouldn’t stick out against any background.
- Jesse will be totally cool with every aspect of Ellie and Dina’s burgeoning relationship and won’t say anything harsh.
- TV’s first Clicker-on-Clicker sex scene, coinciding with TV’s last Clicker-on-Clicker sex scene.