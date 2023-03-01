Ant-Man 3 Writer Defends The Movie’s Controversial Ending
It's the ending that never ends: Endingmania!
Warning: quantum SPOILERS for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are in play! If you haven’t seen the latest from the MCU yet, you have been warned!
There’s been an unintentional point of discussion arising from the ending of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Namely, the reaction to the decision to not strand anyone in the Quantum Realm this time around seems to be the test of how much you enjoyed writer Jeff Loveness’ work on the threequel, though his story’s portrayal of MODOK is a very close second. When it comes to that first piece of the puzzle, there’s plenty of justification as to why Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne were allowed to come home, and Loveness has yet again defended this “controversial” ending.
In remarks captured by Fandom, the finale to Paul Rudd’s latest MCU foray is defended once more. After Kang the Conqueror's defeat, rather than strand Scott and Hope in the land Janet van Dyne had once been exiled to, the pair returned to their home dimension safe and sound.
That's ruffled some feathers, which a writer like Loveness is probably used to. In this round of defensive strategy, he provided the following context that played a huge part in the decision to not strand our heroes in the Quantum Realm:
Similar to the blunt reason Jeff Loveness shared with our own Sean O’Connell, repeating the same traumatic events of Ant-Man and the Wasp was something all involved wanted to avoid. Although depending on who you talk to, those Ant-Man 3 script leaks suggested that this wasn’t always the case. Rewrites: they save more than budgets, true believers!
Growth has always been a theme of the Ant-Man saga, both in a literal and metaphorical sense, as Paul Rudd’s ex-con went from thief to Avenger to bestselling author, all while being a loving father. So when it came time to create a force that propelled Quantumania’s story, Jeff Loveness was on the same page as returning director Peyton Reed.
The helmer behind the latest Marvel movie offering chimed in with his own thoughts on where this new chapter took things for the Lang/van Dyne/Pym family, and the secret ingredient is just that: secrets! Here’s what Peyton Reed contributed to the Ant-Man 3 debate:
What’s comparatively worse than being stranded in the Quantum Realm? Being metaphorically stranded in the “normal” world, with the knowledge that something big and bad is coming. With that sort of context, people just might come around on the ending to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, though the jury’s still out. Let’s not forget, there were some more potentially X-Men-enhanced scenes that could have made for an even more divisive experience.
If you’re looking for more evidence to make your final judgment, don’t be shy about revisiting the Quantum Realm at a theater near you. And seriously, go easy on MODOK. Even if the movie could have used more Michelle Pfieffer, it was a treat to see Corey Stoll back in the MCU, and you know it.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.