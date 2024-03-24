Two Disney+ Marvel Shows Some Fans Thought Were Canceled Just Got An Update

While there’s certainly been a lot of shuffling around, Disney still has plenty of productions plotted out for the schedule of upcoming Marvel shows . Some of these titles – like Daredevil: Born Again and Agatha – have been firmly within the fandom’s consciousness due to news tidbits dropping here and there. On the other side of that equation though, there are some productions that haven’t received much mention. Wonder Man and the long-awaited Ironheart are such series with uncertain statuses. Now, following some folks’ concerns that the projects might be canceled, an exec has offered an update.

There have been plenty of questions about the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s creative direction as of late, especially since considering a number of reported changes have been made. With that, it’s actually understandable that some might assume that two slated productions might’ve been shelved. However, Brad Winderbaum, the Head of Streaming, Television and Animation for Marvel Studios, has some positive news. The shows are still in the works, and Winderbaum revealed to Agents of Fandom just where they are in the production process:

Yeah, absolutely. We’re editing both of those shows as we speak. They’re spectacular, they’re amazing, and they’re different…We’re able to explore corners of the universe that are really exciting. Riri Williams is one of them and I cannot wait for people to meet Simon Williams.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Marvel Comics)

Well, I’d say that should soothe any concern that prospective viewers may have had about the fates of these productions (which will be available to stream with a Disney+ subscription ). I honestly do find it quite interesting that the House of Mouse’s superhero story-centric studio hadn’t dropped much info on these shows up until now. Heck, Wonder Man was never even formally announced, just merely reported to be in the works. Nevertheless, I certainly won’t complain after getting this latest update.

Ironheart is a miniseries that was announced in December 2020 and is set to follow the character of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) following the MCU hero’s debut in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever . Plot details are thin at the moment, but the brief synopsis that’s been provided teases that the armored do-gooder will jump into an adventure filled with danger and intrigue. Filming reportedly took place from May to November 2022 and, per Production Weekly , additional photography is taking place right now. The cast that’s joining Thorne for the six-episode series includes Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich and more.

Reports that Wonder Woman was in the works dropped in the fall of 2022, at which point it was said that DC alum Yahya Abdul-Mateen II would play the eponymous hero (whose real name is Simon Williams). Co-created by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton, the show will be marked under the newly minted “Marvel Spotlight” banner like Echo. Fear the Walking Dead ’s Demetrius Grosse has also been cast alongside Ed Harris and Ben Kingsley, who reprises his MCU role as Trevor Slattery. Filming reportedly began in April 2023 but was eventually delayed by the Hollywood strikes. The last stretch of production picked up in January 2024, around which time a crew member died on set after falling from the rafters.

It’s great to hear that these productions are still moving forward because, as Brad Winderbaum mentioned, they open new corners of this sprawling universe. I’d also be remiss if I didn’t mention that they also thrust two Black characters into the spotlight, which is exciting. (It should be noted that Simon was not African American in the comics and, as far as we know, he has no relation to Riri.) I look forward to seeing what lies ahead with these two productions and hope that they’re well worth the wait.

Release windows for Ironheart and Wonder Man have yet to be announced. In the meantime, you can check out other Marvel shows that have aired, from WandaVision and Loki to What If…? and Ms. Marvel. And, of course, that same membership will also allow you to stream the Marvel movies in order .