The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a giant franchise, but a few properties stand out as fan favorites. James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy is definitely in that category, thanks to its mixture of comedy and heart. The story of the current team came to an emotional end during Vol. 3, and moviegoers aren’t ready to say goodbye to the beloved characters including the blue meanie Nebula. Karen Gillan got caught awkwardly napping in a weird position on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 , and there’s no way I could sleep like that.

Filming blockbuster movies is a notoriously grueling process, one filled with long hours. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 was likely no exception, particularly given the high emotional stakes. After all, it was one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies ahead of its release. Nebula got a great sendoff, although Gillan did end up napping on set in an extremely uncomfortable looking position. Check it out below, courtesy of James Gunn’s Instagram .

A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn) A photo posted by on

I don’t know about you, but I have a back and neck ache just from looking at this image. Despite this, it seems like Karen Gillan was able to get some much-needed rest while filming Guardians 3. Specifically, during the sequence where they were invading Orgocorp for information related to Rocket.

So what does Karen Gillan think of Gunn calling her out like this on social media? She doesn’t seem to mind much, but did offer her perspective of this nap heard around the world. Apparently she’s got a penchant for stealing naps while on set, as she shared in the comments section:

This was one of my most comfortable naps on set.

Well now I want to know where else Gillan took these naps. Did she have a hiding spot on Knowhere? Or maybe on the Guardians’ new ship? Hopefully we get more information sooner rather than later. It sounds like she’s got a superpower of her own: the ability to sleep anywhere.

While the stakes were high for moviegoers who have watched the Marvel movies in order , James Gunn and company definitely stuck the landing. Guardians 3 ’s ending was super satisfying, and gave an appropriate sendoff to the various cosmic heroes who have stolen our hearts over the last decade of movies. That includes Nebula, who stayed to rule Knowhere and raise kids with Drax. But could we see her again in the MCU? Only time will tell.

Given James Gunn’s new role as the co-CEO of the DC Universe, it seems unlikely that he’d return to the MCU anytime soon. Although the final title card in Guardians 3 did indicate that Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord would be back. We’ll just have to see when.