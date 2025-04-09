Elizabeth Olsen Talked Wanting More Roles For Her ‘Personal Taste’ Following Marvel, But She Still Has 'Nice' Things To Say About Wanda

Wanda as Scarlet Witch in Westview&#039;s town square in WandaVision finale
(Image credit: Disney+)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a bonafide behemoth, with a ton of projects hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who have been locked in watching the Marvel movies in order know how wildly popular Elizabeth Olsen is as Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch. And while she's been open about wanting to take other types of roles, the His Three Daughter actress also shared the positives of her time in the MCU.

Fans are constantly wondering if/when Olsen will pop back up in upcoming Marvel movies, many of whom are hoping she appears in Avengers: Doomsday. While we wait for information about what comes next, the beloved actress spoke to Business Insider about what it was like joining and growing within the MCU. In her words:

Oh, I was petrified. I was so scared. I didn't know how to take up space at all. And I felt good, actually, about that film. I think we established a foundation for her that we kept building off of. It's really nice to have had 10 years with the character. I have to say, it's something you don't always get to have unless you're doing television. So, if someone asked me to do it again in 50 years, I hope I'm still around to play a very old version of her [Laughs].

It's almost hard to imagine Olsen having these nerves, considering how beloved and critically acclaimed her performances as Wanda would end up being. And she seems to value her decade playing the Marvel hero as much as the rest of us have enjoyed seeing the character's story play out.

These comments about her relationship with Wanda/The Scarlet Witch comes shortly after Elizabeth Olsen got honest about her relationship to the superhero genre as a whole. While speaking on NPR's Wildcard podcast, the Emmy-nominated WandaVision star offered her honst feelings about the MCU, saying:

I have spent so many years doing Marvel that I feel like all the other jobs I have to do have to really reflect my personal taste because as much as I love being a part of this world — and I'm proud of what I've been able to do with the character — it's not really the art that I consume. Which I have been very honest about.

Not everyone who is in the MCU is a superfan. Case in point: Gwyneth Paltrow forgetting she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming as Pepper Potts. Superhero movies might not be Olsen's favorite genre, but she's given everything to her portrayals of Wanda Maximoff.

As previously mentioned, fans are hoping to see Olsen in either Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars. She was noticeably absent from Doomsday's cast announcement, but Kevin Feige has mentioned its not the full cast. Let's just hope that she come back eventually, and that Wanda didn't actually die at the end of Doctor Strange 2.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Thunderbolts* on May 2nd as part of the 2025 movie release list. I'm just going to keep positive thoughts about the possible future of the Scarlet Witch.

Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Movies Editor

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. 

