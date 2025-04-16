Elizabeth Olsen May Have Felt Like Marvel Wasn’t Totally Her Thing, But This Roundup Of All The Fun She Had On Set Still Makes Me Smile

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine at this point, with a constant supply of new projects in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Movieogers who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that some characters are fan favorites, chief among them being Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. And while Olsen admitted superhero movies weren't her taste, this clip of her having fun on set is still super heart-warming.

Ever since Doctor Strange 2's ending saw Wanda seemingly sacrifice herself, fans have been wondering if she'll return in upcoming Marvel movies. This question remains, especially after she wasn't included in the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement. While we wait for answers, a clip of bloopers showing Olsen having fun filming The Multiverse of Madness is circulating on Instagram. Check it out below:

Honestly, how cute is that? While film sets are a notoriously grueling place, it's nice to see the fun and laughs that are had. Even while Elizabeth Olsen is dealing with the discomfort and pain of wire work, she seems to have a great sense of humor about the whole production. Now bring her back to the MCU already!

While Elizabeth Olsen seemingly confirmed she wasn't in the next Avengers movies, I can't say I really believe her. Marvel security is tight, and actors have been asked for years at a time to protect its secrets. Case in point: when Andrew Garfield lied over and over again saying he wasn't in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Since Kevin Feige confirmed that not all of Doomsday's casting has been revealed, I'm going to keep on hoping that Olsen return as the Scarlet Witch in the forthcoming blockbuster. Given how wildly popular the character is, it doesn't make sense for the studio not to include her. And since its a multiverse story and she's already got experience traversing it, she seems like a logical narrative choice.

Aside from the funny bloopers that Olsen provided in the video above, her tenure as Wanda Maximoff has been pretty outstanding. While spending years as a supporting player, she made her character feel real and full of heart. And when it was time for her to take center stage in WandaVision, she perfectly slipped into each decade's style of television, before offering an emotionally devastating performance in the series finale.

She was beloved when Wanda appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, although some fans had a hard time with The Scarlet Witch's murderous actions. Her contrition, as well as sacrificing herself to destroy the Darkhold forever, only made audiences want to her to come back more. Fans want a true redemption arc for the beloved character, and only time will tell if it comes.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on May 1, 2026. But first up is Thunderbolts* on May 2nd as part of the 2025 movie release list.