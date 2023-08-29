The Marvels’ Rumored Runtime Is Surprisingly Short, And I’m So Here For It

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, on both the small and silver screens. The next upcoming Marvel movie hitting theaters is The Marvels , which will serve as a sequel to a number of different projects. And while some projects like Dune 2 were delayed due to the ongoing strikes, Brie Larson’s next appearance in the MCU is still expected to be released this November. The Marvels’ rumored runtime is surprisingly short, and I’m honestly so here for it.

The MCU is usually telling stories with plenty of characters to service and big action sequences, and The Marvels will be no exception. But it’s reportedl much shorter than some of its predecessors. According to a rumor circulating around Twitter , The Marvels is reportedly clocking in at just 1 hour and 38 minutes including the credits, which is pretty much my ideal runtime for any piece of content. And if the rumors are true the blockbuster will feel likely fly right by. Higher, further, faster, baby.

Of course, it’s important to note that this is just a rumor and hasn’t been confirmed by the studio. Still, as someone who has watched the Marvel movies in order , I’m hoping that the runtime is around that length. A number of recent MCU movies have been quite long; Eternals was 156 minutes, Spider-Man: No Way Home was 148 minutes. Guardians 3 and Ant-Man 3 were also 150 minutes and 124 minutes respectively. Some of these projects like Eternals were the subject of backlash over their length. So The Marvels has the chance to be a breezy theatrical experience by comparison.

While it remains to be seen if this rumored runtime plays out, it would make sense given the limited information we know about The Marvels. Director Nia DaCosta teased that the movie is very “wacky” , and is bringing something new to the table to avoid superhero fatigue. There’s nothing more fatiguing than a long movie you don’t like, so perhaps that’s why it might be a shorter movie compared to Marvel blockbusters.

The Marvels (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Director: Nia DaCosta Writer: Nia DaCosta, Elisa Karasik, Megan McDonnell Cast: Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Samuel L. Jackson Release Date/Platform: November 10th in theaters

Then again, it might be surprising to some fans if The Marvels ends up being one of the shorter movies in the shared universe. After all, it has connections to a number of other projects. On top of being the sequel to Brie Larson’s The Marvels, the two other heroes are from WandaVision and Ms. Marvel respectively. And with the inclusion of Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, it’ll also presumably be influenced by the finale of Secret Invasion . It’s really never been more important to have a Disney+ subscription for Marvel fans.

Still, fans are hyped to see the three titular heroes of The Marvels unite, especially given their interconnected superpowers. We’ll have to see if the runtime ends up confirmed, and see how long we’ll be in space for the cosmic adventure.