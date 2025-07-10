Anthony Mackie Didn't Spoil The Ending To Avengers: Doomsday Exactly, But He Gave Us A Big Idea About Where The Movie's Going

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, with new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Without a doubt, the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie coming down the line is Avengers: Doomsday, especially with Robert Downey Jr. returning in the process. Anthony Mackie didn't spoil that title, but he did tease its story (and cliffhanger ending).

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, as the studio is trying to guard its secrets as production continues. Rumors are already swirling about the blockbuster, especially from fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order. Mackie spoke to Collider about that title, and he shared some vague but thrilling teases. As he put it:

You know what? I was really excited, man. It’s one of those stories that really pushes the boundaries, and it — the cliffhanger at the end, you know, the last moments of the film — it really builds and sets us up for a way for the continuation of the Marvel saga, which is really exciting.

I'm definitely intrigued. With The Russo Brothers back as directors of the next two Avengers movies, it sounds like we are once again going to get a wild, expansive story. They snapped half of the world out of existence (and back to life) the last time they helmed MCU movies, so we know they're willing to take risks and kill off beloved characters.

Doomsday and Secret Wars are expected to lean heavily into the concept of the Multiverse, especially with RDJ potentially playing an evil variant of Tony Stark. Narratively, it feels like just about anything could happen, including more big character deaths. In the same interview, Mackie teased more losses, offering:

You see these characters, and you see how they’re introduced and how they play in the universe moving forward, and no one is safe. Everyone is expendable.

Gulp. This definitely feels like a tease of things to come, and I have to wonder which beloved heroes might end up dying in Doomsday and beyond. Mackie's comments make it seem like even major characters could perish when Doctor Doom begins his villainous plot.

But exactly who might Mackie be referencing? I think one strong possibility might be Chris Hemsworth's Thor. Most of the OG Avengers are gone at this point, and he was the first actor to get a fourth solo movie with Love and Thunder. And it would make sense if the 41-year-old actor finally wants to wrap up his tenure as the God of Thunder. I also wouldn't be surprised if we lost a member of The New Avengers, aka Thunderbolts... especially after its deep emotional story.

All will be revealed (including that cliffhanger) when Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18th, 2026. But the next MCU movie hitting theaters is The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25th as part of the 2025 movie release list.