Avengers: Doomsday And Secret Wars Just Got Major Release Shakeups, And Now I’m Wondering What This Means For Spider-Man: Brand New Day

With the exception of Avengers: Endgame, all of the Avengers movies have been May releases. Honestly, Endgame might as well count in that category since it came out on April 26, 2019. But now that late April/May streak is being broken. It’s been officially announced that Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars have both been delayed, and the release shakeups for these upcoming Marvel movies has me wondering what this might mean for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

When Avengers: Doomsday And Avengers: Secret Wars Are Now Coming Out

Let’s get the big news out of the way first. Doomsday and Secret Wars, which were previously set for May 1, 2026 and May 7, 2027, respectively, are now pushed back to December 18, 2026 and December 17, 2027. Per sources that spoke with Deadline, these release date changes “simply allow more time to execute on a gargantuan vision.” Marvel Studios also reportedly chose December because of how much luck its had with the “holiday corridor,” most notably Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021.

Weirdly enough, this makes me a little more excited to see both these movies. I’ve enjoyed seeing Avengers movies kick off the summer blockbuster season stretching back to 2012, but there’s something enticing about Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars helping bring their respective cinematic years to a close. I certainly enjoyed seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home right before Christmas, and we can count on Doomsday and Secret Wars to be even bigger events, as they’re bringing The Multiverse Saga to a close.

Does This Mean Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Story Is Different Than I Thought?

Last week, I wrote about the rumor that Sadie Sink is playing Mayday Parker, i.e. Peter Parker’s daughter from an alternate universe, in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. At the time, I said that having Tom Holland’s Peter team up with her would make sense in a post-Avengers: Doomsday landscape, as presumably the events of that movie will make travel across the multiverse easier. Now I’m not so sure this is happening.

If Marvel and Sony keep Spider-Man: Brand New Day in its current release date, and the former has no problem with shifting Avengers: Doomsday to December, then that would indicate that Brand New Day’s story is in no way affected by Doomsday. That, or the movie will need a massive rewrite as a result of this release date change, but if that were the case, then I’d hope Brand New Day was also delayed. The point being, maybe the next of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies isn’t a multiversal affair after all.

Ever since the Spider-Man: No Way Home ending set Holland’s Peter Parker up to continue his superhero activities with a new, custom-made Spidey suit and a ‘back to basics’ approach, many fans have been wanting to see him lead a more street-level movie. That would certainly work well with the latest rumor claiming that Scorpion, Tombstone and Boomerang will be the villains in Brand New Day. That doesn’t necessarily mean you couldn’t still keep things relatively street-level by throwing Mayday Parker into the mix, but if I have to choose between another multiverse-tinged team-up and something more grounded, at least by Spider-Man standards, I’m picking the latter.

For now, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which begins filming soon, is still slotted for release on July 31, 2026. Although you’ll need to be signed up with Starz to stream Spider-Man: No Way Home, all of Tom Holland’s prior MCU appearances can be streamed with the rest of the MCU catalog with a Disney+ subscription.