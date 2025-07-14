Chris Hemsworth Drops Tease About Avengers: Doomsday, And Seemingly Confirms One Part Of Thor’s Story Won’t Be Included

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the entertainment world, one constantly putting out new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Without a doubt the most anticipated upcoming Marvel movies are the next two Avengers movies, which will be directed by The Russo Brothers. Chris Hemsworth recently spoke about filming the former, and may have revealed that one beloved location won't be included in the blockbuster.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is super limited, but it's going to feature a number of superhero teams. The Doomsday cast live stream confirmed Hemsworth is back as Thor, and the hulking actor recently spoke to Scottish Daily Express, and revealed that production seemingly isn't going to return to the country to film sequences for New Asgard. As he put it:

Filming The Avengers in Scotland was a really cool experience. It doesn’t look like we are coming back for Doomsday. But I’d love to not only visit there again, but to film and do more work in the country. The people are amazing.

There you have it. Sounds like the Asgardians' home on Earth isn't going to factor into the mysterious action of Doomsday. This was a location that was introduced in Avengers: Endgame, since Asgard was destroyed in Thor: Ragnarok. It came back up in Love and Thunder, but it sounds like we won't see this particular setting in the next big Avengers movie.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

The MCU's streaming home is on Disney+. Plans start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

Later in that same interview, the 41 year-old actor spoke more about what it was like filming in Scotland, and his desire to return for future projects. As he put it:

There is something majestic about the Highlands, I’d love to do another movie there one day. It’s just a place made for an iconic battle scene. The backdrop is just stunning.

Well now I've got FOMO. Because while Scotland apparently isn't being used to film Avengers: Doomsday, the country seems like a perfect place to set big action sequences. If it doesn't happen in his next appearances as Thor, perhaps Hemsworth can bring other franchises like Extraction (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) to the Highlands. Fingers crossed.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have seen how the Asgardians lost their planet... and then faced even more losses at the hands of Thanos in Infinity War. They'e been through a lot, although they got a new King with Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie. Although since she's not listed in the Doomsday cast list, maybe that storyline won't come into play for the blockbuster.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th, 2026. But first up is The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25th as part of the 2025 movie release list.