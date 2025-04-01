‘We Got Close’: Tom Hardy’s Comments About A Venom And Spider-Man Crossover Are Honestly Maddening

News
By published

I'm gonna stay mad.

Tom Hardy&#039;s Eddie Brock and Tom Holland&#039;s Peter Parker side by side
(Image credit: Sony)

The superhero genre is showing no signs of losing power, with a number of shared universes at play. In addition to the MCU (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription), there's also Sony's Spider-Man Universe, which unfortunately has never actually featured Tom Holland's Peter Parker. For years fans wanted to see Spidey and Venom interact, and Tom Hardy's latest comments about that crossover are downright maddening.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will recall how it looked like a Venom and Spider-Man crossover was happening, largely thank to Venom 2's credits scene. But in the end it didn't happen, and Venom 3 basically begins by course-correcting and retconning that plot. While appearing on The Playlist's podcast, Hardy spoke about how the Spidey/Venom concept ultimately went down, offering:

We got close. We got as close as I could possibly imagine getting, apart from doing a film together, which I would have loved to have done because that just means so much fun. And for all the reasons that you explained ultimately in there... Fundamentally, for me, it would be for the kids. Because, you know, as much as adults love superhero films, as you can tell by the box office when they’re successful, I think I’m constantly reminded by children how important these characters are. And they don’t know why their favorite characters aren’t in films together

It's almost as if... they should have had that damn crossover! While I wanted to see these characters paired as a comic fan, the specific way that the 47 year-old actor addressed this pairing is driving me a little bit crazy.

After seeing how Venom: The Last Dance just ignored the multiversal narrative that the last movie began, I was personally frustrated that they set up the crossover at all. It would have been easy for Tom Hardy's trilogy to simply never address Peter Parker, just as other titles in the universe did like Morbius and Madame Web. At least then there wouldn't be years of waiting and wondering about when Venom and Spider-Man would finally meet.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
The MCU and Tom Holland's time as Spider-Man can be streamed exclusively on Disney+. Plans start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

View Deal

While Hardy says "we got close", by having two short scenes were Eddie Brock temporarily traveled to Earth-616, I think instead it just put a spotlight on a failing by the studios. They knew what fans wanted and simply couldn't deliver.

Another part of Hardy's comments that I found puzzling were the discussions about young fans. Because while its true that kids would love to see Venom and Spider-Man back on the big screen, his trilogy of movies weren't necessarily kid friendly. Because while they're all rated PG-13, the titular symbiote is literally eating people's heads. So I've venture to say that the age of Venom fans skews slightly higher than other superhero franchises.

It certainly seems like Hardy's tenure as Venom has come to an end, and we shouldn't expect to see him in upcoming Marvel movies on the 2025 movie release list or beyond.

Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Movies Editor

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about spider man
Tom Holland looking determined playing Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Marvel Fans Think They Know Who The Spider-Man 4 Villain Is, And I 100% Hope They’re Right
A confused Jacob Batalon sits at a computer with Tom Holland and Zendaya beside him in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man’s Jacob Batalon Didn’t Know Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Engagement Would Happen So Close To His Own, But He Still Had A Funny Take
Woody Harrelson as Haymitch looking ahead while having dinner with Effie and the tributes in Hunger Games

Lionsgate 2025 CinemaCon Panel Live Blog
See more latest
Most Popular
Woody Harrelson as Haymitch looking ahead while having dinner with Effie and the tributes in Hunger Games
Lionsgate 2025 CinemaCon Panel Live Blog
Richard Webber and Miranda Bailey look down the hall of the hospital on Grey&#039;s Anatomy.
Shonda Rhimes Says She’s ‘Forever Bitter’ Over Having To Fight For A Major Grey’s Anatomy Episode, And I’m So Glad It Was Made
Sydney Sweeney smiling outside in Anyone But You
Rumors About Sydney Sweeney’s Relationship Have Been Swirling For Months, And The Latest Update Is Pretty Mind-Blowing
Aimee looking shocked after hearing about the Ratliff&#039;s 3-way.
Even During The White Lotus' Brother Craziness, Aimee Lou Wood Is Low-Key Stealing Season 3
Saxon wearing dress shirt and slacks in chair at night on The White Lotus Season 3
White Lotus Season 3 Has A Pretty Bulky Continuity Error Thanks To Patrick Schwarzenegger Eating Chicken And Pad Thai ‘Every Day, All Day’
Ben Affleck in Clerks III, close up, and wearing a black hoodie
Ben Affleck Is Reportedly ‘So Over’ People Thinking He’s Grumpy, And I'm Loving Him Roasting His Kid Wanting $6K Shoes And More In Interviews
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively embracing in It Ends With Us
As Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni’s Legal Battle Continues, A Lawyer Explains Why They Think The Actress Has The ‘Stronger Case’
Michael Gambon starring as Dumbledore in Harry Potter and the Order of the Pheonix, John Lithgow terrorizing in The Rule of Jenny Pen.
John Lithgow Reflects On Harry Potter Casting A Dumbledore ‘This Is The Last Big Role I'll Probably Play’
Daniel and Mr. Han tell Ben to focus
Karate Kid Legends Latest Trailer Is Great, But What We Saw At CinemaCon Really Has Me Psyched For Ralph Macchio And Jackie Chan's Return
John Cena and Cody Rhodes stand face to face.
John Cena Dropped Some Vicious Shots Last Night, But It Was Cody Rhodes’ Response That WWE Fans Are Shocked About