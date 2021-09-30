Venom 2 End-Credits Scene: What Happens, And What It Means Going Forward

Spoiler Alert: Stop reading right now if you haven’t yet seen Venom: Let There Be Carnage. This story is going to ruin the end-credits scene for the sequel, which is a total game changer, and is going to trigger a LOT of conversation. Come back and read my analysis after you have seen the movie, and the crucial scene.

By the end of Andy Serkis’ wild new sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the duo of Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his alien symbiote “parasite” have vanquished both Carnage (Woody Harrelson) and Shriek (Naomie Harris), and are agreeing to adopt the personality of a lethal protector… a phrase that will mean a lot more to people who have read Venom comics. They talk about needing to find a place where a “lethal protector” would be needed, and for a hot second, my hopes were that Eddie and Venom were heading to New York City! Not quite the case.

So what, exactly, does happen with Eddie Brock and Venom now that they are fugitives? Let’s discuss, and then break down what it means.

What Happens In The Venom: Let There Be Carnage End-Credits Scene?

The movie, itself, concludes with Eddie and Venom on an isolated beach somewhere, settling into their groove as a symbiotic unit. Venom admits that he “loves” Eddie, and they discuss whether they will need a cape and a mask when they start to fight crime. As the camera pulls back, Andy Serkis plays a calypso version of Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart.” It’s kind of wonderful.

But when the end-credits scene kicks in, Eddie’s no longer sitting on the sand. He’s laying in bed, in a dingy motel room. The camera is zoomed in on a Mexican soap opera that’s playing on the television set, and as the focus pulls back, Venom explains that this is his favorite program. Eddie and Venom start discussing how characters on the soap opera are suffering because they keep secrets from each other, prompting Venom to say, “We all have a past, Eddie.” Brock wants to know what that means, so Venom elaborates:

Eighty billion light years of hive knowledge across universes would explode your tiny little brain.

Eddie doesn’t understand what that means, so Venom agrees to show his host “just the smallest fraction of the things we symbiotes have experienced.” It does make sense that Venom is of alien origin, and there has to be infinite amounts of extraterrestrial ground the franchise could cover if it wanted to explore those avenues.

As Venom prepares to give Eddie a taste of his power, however, the room starts to vibrate and shake. The background that Eddie and Venom are in transforms underneath them, and the beat-up old motel room shapeshifts into a fairly nice hotel suite with a beach view out the window. Venom seems confused by this transition. He asks Eddie what is happening, and screams, “What the hell is that?” when they stop transitioning. Venom makes it very clear that whatever happened wasn’t his doing.

It’s at that moment that we notice the program on the television has changed. It’s no longer the soap opera. It’s J. Jonah Jameson’s broadcast from the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. We hear JK Simmons as he says:

Incredibly, this shocking revelation, brought to light by yours truly, has only raised [words cut off] into the life of Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, aka The Spider Menace. But rest assured, dear viewers. We here at the Daily Bugle will not rest until we’ve uncovered…

At that point, Venom says, “That guy” as he looks at the image of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker on the screen. Then he licks the screen. The scene concludes when a strange man steps out of the bathroom and asks Eddie, “Dude, what are you doing in my room?”

What Does The Venom: Let There Be Carnage End-Credits Scene Mean For The Future?

Venom is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Well, basically. Whatever happens to Eddie and Venom transports them from their universe to the MCU. We know that the idea of a Multiverse is being introduced in the MCU, and the events of the season finale of the Disney+ show Loki suggested the arrival of a Multiversal war (thanks to Sylvie killing off He Who Remains). Did Venom just get recruited into that Multiversal conflict?

I will say that at first, the visual transformation of Eddie’s original hotel room into the updated one that’s seemingly in the MCU resembled the wild sorcery that occurred in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, when Peter (Tom Holland) interfered with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) as he tried to cast a spell. So, my first thought was that Spider-Man somehow caused Venom to be pulled over, in a similar way to how it looks like Alfred Molina and other Sony villains will end up in the MCU.

However, if that were the case, then Venom wouldn’t be at the end of Far From Home. And he wouldn’t be witnessing Peter getting his identity revealed, because Strange’s spell was supposed to fix that issue. Then, having thought about the scene longer, I assumed that Sony would use “the mysterious powers of the symbiote” as a way to explain Venom’s newfound ability to shift between universes. The symbiote’s alien origin leaves a lot of open-ended explanation as to how and why it can do fantastic things.

Except, Venom seems just as confused as Eddie as to what happens to them. The timing might have been coincidental that Venom was about to show Eddie some of his abilities, but the way the scene plays, something else very clearly pulled Eddie and Venom into the MCU.

But, the bottom line is, he’s there. We’re not sure WHERE he’s located. He’s just able to see the Spider-Man reveal on the television -- but that likely would have been national news, so Eddie could have landed in a hotel that’s just about anywhere. We’re not 100% sure why Venom would lean into the TV screen and say anything about Peter Parker. That will have to be explained later, as will the reason why Eddie transported.

But for now, this is a fantastic tease for a crossover that fans have wanted since the moment Sony got a Venom franchise off of the ground. We didn’t know who would make the jump, if Holland would go to the SonyVerse, or if Venom would end up in the MCU. But now we know it’s the latter, so we can start getting excited about how these storylines can advance from here!