With Spider-Man: Brand New Day Filming Soon, There's One Comics Character I Really Want To See Alongside Tom Holland's Peter Parker

There are so many upcoming Marvel movies to be excited for, but Spider-Man: Brand New Day is at the top of my list.

I've been a fan of Spider-Man for some time. Really, since I was a kid. As I've grown older, however, that love has only grown stronger, not only with each new Spider-Man film released, but also with the character becoming so much more than it once was.

With the Spider-Verse movies very popular, and the upcoming Beyond the Spider-Verse set to come out in 2027, my hype for the next live-action Spider-Man has increased tenfold. But, with work reportedly beginning soon on the new film, according to ScreenDaily , I think there's one character I'd love to see pop up – and I think you would, too.

Like Anyone, I'm Excited For Spider-Man: Brand New Day

If we're being frank, I think many upcoming Marvel films haven't reached the levels of hype they once did. After Endgame and many attempts at creating good Marvel TV shows , a lot of fans weren't keen on staying up to date on the MCU when so much stuff kept coming out.

That led to many new movies falling way behind the MCU standard, where they haven't generated nearly as much money as they would have in the past. However, a lot of fans are excited for Brand New Day.

Honestly, many of us didn't think it would be made. There's never been a "fourth" Spider-Man movie with the same actor. The first set of films with Tobey Maguire only had three, and Andrew Garfield's version only had two, because the third film was scrapped .

For there to be a fourth is a great reason to celebrate, and it just means we'll see Holland don those same Spidey tights for another film. It's exciting that a character that we all know and love is still going to be around for his next movie, when it feels like we're being fed a lot of new characters regularly.

I Love The Regular Characters, But I Would Give Anything To See Silk

Even though regular characters are coming back, I must admit that I would love to see Silk.

For those who don't know who Silk is, she's a Korean-American student named Cindy Moon, and was bitten by the same radioactive spider that bit Peter.

There was, for a time, a Silk TV series in the works, but that isn't happening anymore, and I can't help but think that her appearing in the upcoming film would be an excellent opportunity to introduce the character to the MCU.

With Portals Opening And Closing, There's A Possibility She Could Appear In Some Capacity With Peter

There is one caveat to this whole thing – Cindy Moon has been alluded to in the Tom Holland movies. However, not as Silk. There was a "Cindy" in Spider-Man: Homecoming, so really, a version of Ms. Moon who is Silk could still appear.

A bigger concern is that we know there is the multiverse. While Spider-Man: No Way Home felt like fan service at times, it served a valuable purpose in showing us that there are other versions of Spider-Man. What if Silk somehow appeared in this world from another universe? She could play a part that way.

With that in mind, she and Peter also shared a romantic relationship in the comics. While I love M.J. and Peter just as much as the next person, especially with Holland and Zendaya's relationship timeline, M.J. doesn't know who Peter is right now. No one does. His name has been erased from the map. That means that we could see other potential characters who could be a love interest for him.

And Maybe If She's There, We Could Have Other Female Heroes/Villains From Other Spider-Man Universes

There are so many different kinds of female heroes and villains from other Spider-Man universes and stories who could appear in this movie. One that instantly comes to mind is Black Cat, otherwise known as Felicia Hardy, whom fans have rumored could be the villain for Brand New Day .

She's a burglar who makes Peter's life a living hell, but also ends up becoming an on-again, off-again love interest for Peter because, of course, she does. Her character is a lot of fun, and using the multiverse could lead to her appearing, too.

The options are endless, and it makes me wonder who they might bring into the fold.

With Everyone's Memory Of Peter Literally Wiped Clean, So Many Avenues Could Open

While the Spider-Man: No Way Home ending is sad in specific ways, it's as if the slate has been wiped clean for Peter and his entire life. Now, we could literally introduce many new characters and have intriguing new stories that we never got to experience before, all because of what happened to him.

Obviously, I still love Zendaya's M.J., and I'd still love to see Jacob Batalon's Ned, as well as many other fun characters that I've started to enjoy. However, if the MCU wants to remain viable, it needs to make changes like this.

From the reports that have come out about casting, this film is going to lean a little more into a street-level Spider-Man. If that's the case, then this is the perfect time to introduce some of these other characters – ones that aren't going to be galactic threats.

It's already confirmed that Punisher will show up in Brand New Day – that alone could lead to Daredevil possibly appearing since he's also a street-level hero. And, you want to know who's a street-level villain? Black Cat. Or, if you're looking for a hero: Silk.

Heck, at this rate, let's bring in Miles Morales!

Jokes aside (Am I joking?), this is a good move for Marvel. I'm not sure what they're going to do with Brand New Day, but if they start leaning into the different characters that Peter constantly comes across in his adventures in the comics, that could lead to a lot of success for the story.