Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse Was Just Hit With Another Delay, But I’m Actually Psyched Over The Reason The Co-Producer Gave

Do you ever wonder if the world was just destined to never see Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse? That’s certainly the way it feels sometimes with the movie’s seemingly endless delays. Progress was made earlier this year, though, after Sony officially announced a new release date for the eagerly awaited flick. It’s now been revealed, however, that the Spidey film has been delayed yet again. Honestly, though, I think it's good news in this case.

Fans who have been waiting for the cliffhanger ending of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to be resolved were excited earlier this year when Beyond the Spider-Verse was given a new release date of June 4, 2027 amid CinemaCon 2025. However, the movie has now seen a slight delay, having been pushed back to June 25, 2027. In a post shared to X, producer Chris Miller revealed the delay has nothing to do with the movie itself, but about ensuring that one aspect of the film's rollout will be optimal. In his post, which reshared the news of the new date, Miller specifically said…

(Better IMAX window)

A quick look at the current 2027 movie schedule (which is far from complete) reveals that Beyond the Spider-Verse was set to open just one week after Shawn Levy’s Star Wars: Starfighter, the franchise entry that will star Ryan Gosling. An IMAX release is being planned for that film and, theoretically, bigwigs at both Lucasfilm and IMAX might hope it’s a big enough hit that it can justify a run within that premium format that'll last at least a couple of weeks.

By being moving to June 25, Beyond the Spider-Verse now has some breathing space IMAX-wise. The live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon II is currently set to open June 11, meaning it should have a solid two weekends of those screens for itself, and the first planned IMAX release after Spider-Verse’s date is an untitled upcoming Marvel movie set to open almost a month later on July 23.

Considering that one of the reasons that fans love the Spider-Verse movies is their stunning visuals, it makes all the sense in the world for the filmmakers to want to present the sights and sounds in the best possible way. There will almost certainly be a lot of people who want to see Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse in the aforementioned format, and possibly people who want to see it more than once. The better an IMAX window the movie can get, the better for fans, and. of course, that could work out for Sony when it comes to box office revenue.

In an era when simply getting an audience out to the theater can be challenging, a premium format like IMAX that offer an experience that can’t be easily replicated at home is all the more important. And, as a fan, I certainly want to see Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse in the best possible way so, if I need to wait a couple extra weeks for that to happen, I guess I can wait a little longer.

