After Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher Was Added To Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Vincent D’Onofrio Dropped A Two-Word Response

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were treated to some major news this past week, as it was reported that Spider-Man: Brand New Day added a major star. TV fan-favorite Jon Bernthal is set to reprise his famous role of Frank Castle a.k.a. The Punisher in the buzzy threequel. What makes this news particularly exciting is that it’ll mark Berenthal’s first time playing the role in a big-screen production. People flooded social media on Friday to share their reactions, and a take was later even shared by Berenthal’s colleague, Vincent’ D’Onofrio.

Avid followers of the MCU likely know Vincent D’Onofrio best for his now-iconic turn as Wilson Fisk (the Kingpin), which he most recently reprised for Daredevil: Born Again. Those who are chronically online may also be aware of the fact that he frequently interacts with the fans, sharing his thoughts and answering questions. With that in mind, Kyzo Films tagged D’Onofrio in an X post regarding his TV co-star’s Spidey casting. When responding to the account’s appeal for his thoughts, D’Onofrio simply provided two words:

Love it.

I’d like to think that sentiment aligns with the feeling that most fans have following the massive casting news. What’s great about the Kingpin actor – aside from his excellent acting chops and jovial personality, in general – is that he’s truly a fan of the material. That was evident in the way that he helped Marvel Studios “correct course” on Born Again amid its creative overhaul. So it doesn’t surprise me at all that, just like so many of us, he’s pumped to see what lies ahead for Frank Castle.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is a prime destination for Marvel Cinematic Universe content. Fans can access that with a the ad-supported tier, which costs $9.99 a month. There's also an ad-free option for which people can pay $15.99 a month. An alternative would be to pay $159.99 for an entire year and save 16%.

The Punisher’s inclusion in the fourth Spider-Man movie in Tom Holland’s franchise honestly marks the realization of a long-held dream. Many have long wondered whether Frank might ever cross paths with the MCU’s version of Peter Parker. The mere thought of the two fighting crime side by side on the streets of New York is so exciting. I’m not sure exactly what’s going to go down when Jon Bernthal’s Castle meets Holland’s Peter Parker (who doesn’t typically use lethal tactics like the former). Still, I’m excited to find out.

More on Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Image credit: Sony) Wild Spider-Man: Brand New Day Theory Could Explain Zendaya's Reportedly Reduced Role As MJ

What I’d also be eager to see is Wilson Fisk in any of the upcoming Marvel movies. Vincent D’Onofrio has long been vocal about the fact that he’d love to play the villainous crime boss-turned-mayor in a Spider-Man film Unfortunately, D’Onofrio recently revealed that there’s still legal red tape preventing Kingpin from appearing alongside Peter Parker on the big screen. It’s disappointing for sure, given that the Punisher is set for Brand New Day and Daredevil appears in No Way Home.

It seems fans are just going to have to hold onto hope that maybe one day Vincent D’Onofrio and Tom Holland will get to share the screen in a Marvel film. But, right now, I’m just pleased that Jon Bernthal’s Punisher will get to rub shoulders with the wall crawler and that D’Onofrio is pumped for that as well.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to open in theaters on July 31, 2026. In the meantime, stream Daredevil: Born Again using a Disney+ subscription to get a taste of what Frank Castle is all about.