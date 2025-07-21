What’s Going On With Miles Morales’ Spider-Man Joining The MCU? Marvel’s Head Honcho Got Honest About The Beloved Character’s Live-Action Future

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a giant machine, one that's constantly releasing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Because of this, there are countless questions and fan theories about upcoming Marvel movies. One of these lingering queries is if/when Miles Morales will show up in live-action in the MCU, and now Kevin Feige has gotten honest about whether or not this will happen.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have seen Tom Holland's wildly successful run as Peter Parker, as well as the Oscar-winning success of the animated Spider-Verse movies. While speaking at a press conference (via THR), Feige got real about whether or not we'll see Miles pop up in live-action. He said:

Sony has their brilliant, genius, incredible Spider- Verse animated franchise going and until that finishes, we’ve been told to stay away.

That was certainly honest. And while I appreciate Feige's candor, this update is sure to be a disappointing one for comic book fans who are dying to see Peter Parker and Miles Morales share the screen together. Instead, it looks like the only type of crossovers we'll see will be between the three Spider-Man actors.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

The MCU's streaming home is on Disney+. Plans start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

This update is sure to disappoint the many fans of Miles Morales out there. On top of the comics and the Spider-Verse movies, the character also became a playable character in Playstation's Spider-Man video games. This web slinger has never been more popular, which is why fans have been hoping to see him and Tom Holland's Peter Parker together on the big screen. Alas, it doesn't look like we should hold our collective breath for this to happen anytime soon.

While this comment by Feige is a definite bummer, it makes a ton of sense. Because while Sony's live-action Spider-Man universe has been struggling for years, Phil Lord and Chris Miller's animated franchise has been wildly successful. So why would they want to give away their lead character to go join the MCU sandbox?

(Image credit: Sony Animation)

The Spider-Verse franchise is going to continue with a third movie, titled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. While that title isn't expected to hit theaters until 2027, fan interest is high after the twist ending of Across the Spider-Verse. In the final moments of the 2023 movie, Miles ends up in an alternate universe, one where his father died and his Uncle Aaron is alive. The protagonist comes face to face with a variant of himself, one that's The Prowler instead of Spider-Man.

What we know about Spider-Man: Brand New Day is super limited, but it appears that moviegoers shouldn't hold out hope that Miles will appear. Let's just hope that we eventually get a live-action version of the character... even if we have to wait for the animated Spider-Verse franchise to end.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is expected to hit theaters on June 25th, 2027, while Brand New Day will arrive July 31, 2026. Since neither title is on the 2025 movie release list, fans will have to be patient.