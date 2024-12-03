‘Madness Ensued’: Suicide Squad’s David Ayer Addresses Rumor About His Version Of The Film Being Scrapped Due To Poor Test Screenings
Suicide Squad director David Ayer drops new info about his ill-fated movie.
Movies are a complicated business, and not all of them ever make it to the screen in quite the way they were designed. There have been so many questions over the years regarding David Ayer’s Suicide Squad and what that movie was supposed to be, and yet with every new piece of information, we seem to get more questions than answers.
While few people have ever been willing to talk about just what happened behind the scenes of Suicide Squad, one of the things that we really thought we knew was that the big reason that the movie went through such significant re-editing was test audiences simply didn’t like Ayer’s original concept. However, in a (now deleted) tweet, Ayer claims that is actually incorrect, as no test audience ever saw his cut. The director said…
This info does fall in line with some of what we had heard about Suicide Squad. Specifically, the idea that the version of the film that was recut following the release of the “Bohemian Rhapsody” trailer, which was very well recieved and was significantly different from whatever Ayer had originally produced.
Suicide Squad had followed the release of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which both critics and numerous moviegoers found too dark. Whether WB was looking for a more "fun" movie from the start or only after the Dawn of Justice returns, is unclear. However, it seems that Ayer's version was never even allowed to stand on its own before it was reconfigured into the film that we got.
Apparently Warner Bros. always wanted something lighter in tone, and when Ayer presented something that wasn’t, that’s when, in his words, “madness ensued.” That part at least sounds right. Suicide Squad would see some combination of significant reshoots and equally significant re-editing into a movie that, to be fair, audiences did go to see in droves. The movie was lambasted by critics, but was a smash hit at the box office.
In much the same vein as the “Release the Snyder Cut Movement” which saw fans campaign to see Zack Snyder’s original vision of Justice League and was successful, in that we did eventually get Zack Snyder’s Justice League, fans have wanted to see the “Ayer Cut” of Suicide Squad, if only to see what that movie originally was. While the campaign has never truly died, it’s also never reached quite the heights of the Snyder Cut movement, so such a release seems unlikely.
But honestly, now I’m more interested in the Ayer Cut than ever before. If nobody has ever actually seen it (beyond, we assume, studio execs) then maybe the original concept would be something audiences would love. They’ve apparently never had the chance to find out.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.