Should The Ayer Cut Of Suicide Squad Be Released? One Star Asks: ‘We Can Push For That, Right?’

It is common knowledge, especially among fans who keep up with upcoming DC movies , that Suicide Squad underwent significant changes before hitting theaters in August of 2016. Following the mixed reception of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice earlier that same year, Warner Bros. decided to rework director David Ayer's darker, grittier cut, which the filmmaker claims is the best comic book movie ever made . The studio's overhaul included the addition of colorful graphics, catchy pop songs, and a more upbeat ending, dramatically altering the film's original tone and narrative.

This drastic transformation disappointed many fans and critics alike, sparking the #ReleaseTheAyerCut movement, which is gaining steam once again. But should the Ayer Cut be released?

Suicide Squad Star Scott Eastwood Calls For The Release Of The Ayer Cut

The debate over releasing the "Ayer Cut" is gaining traction again, fueled by recent comments from Scott Eastwood, one of Suicide Squad's stars. In a recent interview with Comicbookmovie.com , Eastwood, who portrayed Lieutenant GQ Edwards in the movie, expressed his support for releasing the Ayer Cut. The actor has a long working relationship with Ayer going back to their time making 2014's Fury, and he spoke about his admiration for the director’s vision and creative approach. Discussing Suicide Squad's Ayer cut, he told the outlet:

It's all, sort of, script-driven and director-driven. Look, I have a relationship with David Ayer; I shot Fury with him years prior to doing that and that was one of those things where I knew he was a visionary. He's a real artist. When he said, 'Hey, come and do this thing with me,' I said, 'No questions asked. Whatever you want, let's go.' I didn't even really read the script, so I want to see his cut too, to be honest. We can push for that, right? Let's push for the David Ayer Cut.

Scott Eastwood’s comments reflect the sentiments of many fans who feel that the theatrical version of Suicide Squad did not do justice to the complex characters and storylines that David Ayer had intended. The actor's comments reignite discussion about the alternate cut, even as the future of the DC Universe undergoes significant changes under James Gunn's direction – but is it something fans should be pushing for?

Could The Ayer Cut Of Suicide Squad Be Confusing Amid The Growth Of The DC Universe?

As James Gunn continues to shape his vision for the future of his upcoming superhero movies , drawing from his experience making The Suicide Squad for the DC Extended Universe, it's unclear if there’s room to revisit past projects like David Ayer's movie. While the movement to release the Ayer Cut has never reached the fever pitch of the Snyder Cut campaign, voices like Scott Eastwood's keep the hashtag #ReleaseTheAyerCut alive, hoping for another shot at showcasing Ayer's original vision.

But let's be honest: dropping the Ayer Cut now could muddy the waters even more for the DC brand, which has already been through a rollercoaster of changes since the Snyder Cut of Justice League and the end of the DC Extended Universe. Releasing Snyder's version of Justice League set a new standard for revisiting and altering past movies, but also layers of confusion to an already complicated timeline. Bringing out another alternate cut could make things even messier, potentially turning off new fans and making it harder for audiences to keep up with the current rebranding and launching of the first era of the DC Universe, titled Chapter One, “Gods and Monsters. ”

As Gunn strives to bring clarity and a fresh direction to the DCU, another re-cut might derail those efforts, complicating the continuity and preventing the franchise from establishing a cohesive, unified identity.

We Should Embrace The New Era For The DC Universe

I think it's time to fully embrace the new chapter that James Gunn is crafting for the DC Universe. This fresh direction is just what the franchise needs to move forward and leave behind the baggage of past controversies and missteps within the DC Extended Universe. With Gunn’s creative vision as the north star, the DCU has a unique opportunity to tell exciting new stories, introduce fresh faces, and reinvent the characters we’ve come to love.

While the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad may have its appeal with its dark and gritty style, it's not a vision that is designed to align with what James Gunn is setting up for the future. Maybe it's better for the Ayer Cut to remain in our imaginations; I'm more excited about what's on the horizon.