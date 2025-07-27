How Does Peacemaker Season 2 Fit Into The DCU Timeline? James Gunn Provides The Answer

A minor spoiler for Superman lies ahead.

Peacemaker Season 2 is on the way, and it’ll be accompanied by several key changes. Considering the changes that have taken place with DC Studios over the past few years, the John Cena-led show will now be canon with the DCU continuity. That means Christopher Smith now exists in the same world as characters from Creature Commandos and Superman. However, some may still be wondering where this latest season falls in the official timeline. Well, writer-director James Gunn shed some light on that.

This weekend marked San Diego Comic-Con 2025, and the crew and cast of Peacemaker Season 2 assembled in Hall H for a panel discussion. CinemaBlend was on hand for the event, during which James Gunn and co. dropped details about what fans can expect from the latest episodes of the superhero show. Gunn eventually broached the topic of the season’s place in the greater DCU timeline, as he specifically revealed where it takes place in relation to Superman. Check out our Instagram video below for Gunn’s insights:

So it seems the DCU show's lates season picks up only a month after the events of Superman. I honestly like the idea of the show not being too far removed from the interdimensional chaos that occurred in that film. Considering the timeline positioning, I’d imagine that in-world, Kal-El’s war with Lex Luthor will still feel fresh in the minds of those who became wrapped up in it. That includes Hawkgirl and Green Lantern, who are set to appear in Season 2 of the show.

Of course, John Cena’s Christopher Smith wasn’t directly involved in The Last Son of Krypton’s conflict. Smith did, however, appear briefly in the film and, during that funny scene, he chastised Supes on talk show after it was revealed that his parents sent him to Earth to rule over humans.

James Gunn, who’s also the co-head of DC Studios, seemed to learn much from his time working with Marvel. While he’s talked about his philosophy on post-credits scenes (which will be included at the end of Peacemaker Season 2 episodes), I wonder how tight he’ll be on continuity. I’m admittedly someone who appreciates an adherence to continuity, so I hope Gunn keeps the timeline in mind as future projects continue to happen. However, I also hope he finds the right balance between keeping things in check and not becoming too beholden to what’s come before.

With Peacemaker Season 2, there are going to be multiple timelines to take into account. As revealed in the latest trailer, the down-on-his-luck Christopher Smith will jump to a parallel world, where his counterpart lives a more fruitful life. Smith’s universe-hopping activities will be made possible by his late father’s interdimensional portal. All the while, Chris will also have to dodge Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr., who wants revenge for the death of his son.

Chris may have been on the sidelines during the events of Superman, but it seems like he’s about to be thrust into the center of the universe (or some universe) when his show returns. In regard to the DCU, though, I’m just happy to have some clarity in regard to when all of this is taking place within this still-growing continuity.

The second season of DC’s Peacemaker premieres amid the 2025 TV schedule on August 21, and fans will need a Max subscription to stream it. In the meantime, those who are already subscribers can check out all eight episodes of Season 1.