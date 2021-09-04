The Office Vet Rainn Wilson Just Joined One Of George R.R. Martin's TV Shows

While Rainn Wilson may always feel like Dwight Schrute to fans of The Office, the actor has actually has gone on to rack up numerous television credits since the NBC comedy ended in 2013. With that said, he hasn’t had a substantial television role since leading the Fox series Backstrom in 2015. He spent most of his time doing guest and recurring spots. That appears to be changing with a recent announcement that The Office alum will be joining a new television series from Game of Thrones mastermind George R.R. Martin.

Rainn Wilson has boarded the upcoming noir thriller Dark Winds for AMC, according to Deadline. In the AMC series, Wilson will play missionary and used car salesman Devoted Dan, who recruits followers with his charm and words. While Dan is a faithful man of God, he is also a degenerate and a constant hypocrite. This new role certainly sounds more dark and twisted than Dwight Schrute with his bears, beets, and Battlestar Galactica! The upcoming series has already been greenlit for a six-episode first season.

While he is a big-name addition for the upcoming series, Rainn Wilson joined an already stacked cast for Dark Winds. The thriller will be led by Reservation Dogs’ Zahn McClarnon and Roswell, New Mexico star Kiowa Gordon, who play series leads Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee, respectively. The Americans alum Noah Emmerich has been tapped as former FBI agent Whitover while Jessica Matten will take on the role of Sergeant Bernadette Manuelito.

Dark Winds is being spearheaded by Jack Ryan co-creator Graham Roland. Roland will serve as an executive producer alongside George R.R. Martin and screen legend Robert Redford. Tina Elmo, Vince Gerardis, Vince Calandra and Chris Eyre are executive producers on the thriller as well, with Eyre directing the pilot and Gerardis serving as showrunner. Series lead Zahn McClarnon will also be an executive producer.

The AMC series marks the second time Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee novel has been adapted. The first time it was adapted for the big screen was in 1991 with Lou Diamond Phillips starring as Chee. In a twist of fate, Robert Redford served as an executive producer on the film adaptation as well. The Dark Wind followed two Navajo officers Leaphorn and Chee as they tried solving a mysterious double murder in the 1970s Southwest while facing personal battles.

Being an adaptable performer, Rainn Wilson will undoubtedly use all his skills to bring Devoted Dan to life. Hopefully, viewers will see a new side to The Office alum. It is currently unknown when Dark Winds will go into production, or an exact premiere date will be announced. The psychological thriller is currently set to debut sometime in 2022 on AMC and AMC+.