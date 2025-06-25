If You're An Office Fan And Want To Do A Crossword Puzzle, Then... Conference Room, Right Now
Think you're an Office expert?
I love The Office and I love crossword puzzles -- yup, Stanley Hudson and I would get along just fine -- so, when I had the opportunity to put together a crossword puzzle themed around The Office, the only challenge I really had was narrowing it down to a more specific topic. Because let's face it, The Office fans, we can go in just about any direction when it comes to this show, can't we?
Following up on the quiz I made that focuses on quotes from The Office, I decided to theme all of the clues for this crossword puzzle around the conference room at the Dunder Mifflin Scranton branch. So keep that in mind as you navigate the clues...
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and (of course) continuing to obsess over the best movies and TV shows (those that already exist, and the many on the way). She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.