Quote Quiz: If You've Watched The Office Enough Times, You Should Be Able To Ace This
That's what WHO said?
One of the many brilliant things about The Office is, if you've watched the series enough times (on home video, or with a Peacock subscription), even the most random quotes from the show become hilarious and memorable. So when I put together this Office quotes quiz, I tried to keep that in mind and focus one some of the more random quotes that live rent-free in my mind, likely due to countless rewatches of the series. Since I know I'm not alone in finding comfort in this show, whether it be revisiting some of the best Office episode , I have no doubt that plenty of other Office fanatics will know which character said each line.
Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and (of course) continuing to obsess over the best movies and TV shows (those that already exist, and the many on the way). She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
