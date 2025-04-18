Rainn Wilson Revealed His Lyrics For The Office’s Theme Song, And Dwight Would Be So Proud Of This

Dundie worthy material here.

It’s a big year for the past employees of Dunder Mifflin and all of their fans, so cue up that theme song. 2025 marks the 20th anniversary of the mockumentary sitcom juggernaut The Office. Plenty of exciting events regarding the milestone have already happened, including Chili's Scranton reopening along with Rainn Wilson revealing lyrics to that unforgettable intro. Wilson’s altered version is sure to be a hit, and his on-screen counterpart, Dwight Schrute, would be loving every bit of his take.

Plenty of current comedies still rank highly among our 2025 TV guide programs, but The Office and the beet farmer are dearly missed by fans. Schrute quickly became the character we loved more than the main as the show (streaming now with a Peacock subscription) drummed on and continued to showcase that zany heart of gold. As the 20th anniversary hype continues, Wilson agreed to share his lyrical stylings on the Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know podcast after writing about creating them in his book, The Bassoon King. Not to worry, we have the clip from the interview of The Rocker alum singing it (Via TikTok):

Rainn Wilson reveals the secret lyrics to The Office theme song

It took me about .5 seconds to realize what the funnyman did and I love it for him and the assistant to the regional manager. Even though the rendition is clearly skewed, it does reflect Dwight’s overall thoughts. The lyrics respectfully mention a senior sales rep, Stanley Hudson, recognizes there is a boss that runs the branch, and humorously shades both John Krasinski and Jim Halpert. It highlights the hardest worker at Scranton – a.k.a. Dwight – and leads me to obsess over timely Schrute storylines that could’ve been.

After he closed out the never-before-heard song, Wilson accepted the applause amusingly and humbly noted the praise:

Thank you America. Thank you.

It’s just like The Meg actor’s (along with the Scranton inhabitant’s) nature to push it a little bit further but still have fun with it. If The Office spinoff in the works needs an intro song writer, I think they’ve already found their man. Wilson and others from the original Office crew have sadly indicated they wouldn't be part of a new series, with the exception of Oscar Martinez. While I am excited and have trust in the new comedic Greg Daniels sitcom, new cast members have some big shoes to fill.

Seriously, though, I am excited for the future of the Office world and how it’ll translate into today’s more fast-paced world. It could all start with the theme song, but until we know more I’ll be wondering if it’ll come with actual lyrics. Until then, I’m more than thrilled with Wilson’s Schrute-forward take on the nostalgic tune, and ready to rewatch the gold old days of the NBC sitcom via Peacock.

