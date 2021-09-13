Hey Sister, Sister Fans, You've Been Mispronouncing Tia, Tamera And Tahj Mowry's Name Your Whole Life

Growing up, Smart Guy and Sister, Sister were two of my favorite shows. I had a huge crush on Tahj Mowry and felt we were meant to be since we both have older sisters that are twins. As a longtime fan of the Tia, Tamera, and Tahj Mowry, I pride myself on knowing things about them, like how to pronounce their last time. I learned a few years ago that I’d been saying it wrong and quickly corrected myself, but it’s come to my attention that a bunch of people are still mispronouncing it.

Tia and Tamera, stars of Sister, Sister are a pair of the classiest celebrities to ever exist. They don’t see the type to interrupt and correct people, although I did once listen to a podcast where the journalist had been given misinformation about the pronunciation of Mowry, and Tia gracefully laughed and said people have been doing that forever, no big deal. But after learning this, I’ve been going around correcting people, and they’ve been telling me I’m wrong, so when I got the chance to sit down with Tahj Mowry for an interview with CinemaBlend, I had to get this issue settled. Here’s what he said:

Mowry, like Maury Povich.

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, it’s pronounced like Maury and not Maory. As someone whose last name is frequently mispronounced, I am very passionate about this. Also as someone who interviews talent and a genuine fan of said talent, I want them to know that the little things matter! Tahj Mowry is a total sweetheart and has not been bothered in the slightest by people making this mistake. He also said:

It's one of those things where people just started saying Mao-ry, I guess it is spelled like that, so you would want to pronounce it like that. So sometimes we just let it go, you know, it's like, oh yeah, it's fine. But it is [pronounced Maury].

So there you have it. To all the fans out there who have been saying it wrong, let’s correct this moving forward. The members of the Mowry family have a lot of exciting projects coming up, so we can expect to keep being impressed by them for years to come. Tia Mowry-Hardrict stars in Netflix’s Family Reunion which just dropped new episodes and is currently working on a Lifetime Christmas movie. Tamera Mowry-Housley recently stunned us with her vocals on The Masked Singer and is now hosting Baker’s Dozen coming to Hulu October 7. Tahj Mowry is working on the recently announced Smart Guy reboot which I cannot wait to see. Does this mean Sister, Sister will be revived, too? No word yet, but a girl can hope.

Since spooky season is upon us, this is the perfect time to revisit Twitches and Twitches Too starring Tia and Tamera Mowry on Disney+. Which of the upcoming projects mentioned above are you most excited to see? Let me know in the poll.

