Ashley Tisdale And Vincent Martella Opened Up About Starring In Phineas And Ferb For 'Almost 20 Years,' And I'm Really Feeling Father Time Right Now
I know what we're gonna do today!
Some shows define your childhood, and then there are TV series that come along only once in a lifetime that you will never forget. One of those for me was Phineas and Ferb, and now, as if my childhood dreams came to life, I had the chance to talk to the series’ stars about what it’s been like to voice these iconic characters for so long. Wow, I’m really feeling my age.
In honor of Phineas and Ferb releasing a new season as part of the 2025 TV schedule, I had the chance to talk to Vincent Martella (Phineas). As someone who has been on the show since the very beginning, I was curious about what it was like to essentially grow up with the characters, even if they stayed the same age. Martella commented that he had been voicing this child for nearly ‘20 years,’ and that something like this is so ‘meaningful’ to him to return to after so long:
Returning for new seasons is so amazing. Numerous great TV shows from the past have had resurgences in popularity, like the rewatchable Avatar: The Last Airbender, and some have even earned new shows, adaptations and more. To me though, Phineas and Ferb has consistently stayed within pop culture for so long and has only grown bigger, which lead to these new episodes.
Of course, Disney in general has also grown – or at least the nostalgic part has. I asked Ashley Tisdale, who voices older sister Candace, the same question about what it’s like growing up with this show and these characters.
The actress said that it’s "wild,’" and seeing the characters so ingrained into pop culture – like Candace and her High School Musical movie character, Sharpay – is "interesting" and that they "picked the right animation" for it to be so loved all this time later:
The HSM cast alum continued by commenting that the fact that there are younger kids out there constantly discovering the show despite how long its run is so ‘cool’ to her after all this time:
It’s honestly surreal to me all these years later. I still remember the day Phineas and Ferb premiered, and I was sitting on my couch watching the show with my dad. Now here I am, years later, covering it and speaking to the very stars I used to listen to. It’s wild as well – and wow, I am feeling so old, but in a good way.
With the new episodes coming out, I think it’s time for another rewatch of Phineas and Ferb to enjoy all these crazy inventions once more, even if I’m feeling my age now. If you’ve never seen the show, you can check it out with a Disney+ subscription.
