Candace Cameron Bure Makes A Rare Comment About The Olsen Twins, Including How They Contributed To Full House’s Success
Do they still keep in touch?
Full House’s original run on ABC may have ended nearly 30 years ago, but it remains a beloved family sitcom (with a pretty catchy theme song). There are several possible reasons the show has stood the test of time, and cast members have discussed this for years. Candace Cameron Bure has her own unique theory involving Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, as she made a rare comment about her on-screen sisters.
Candace Cameron Bure was a guest on the Hey Dude… The 90s Called podcast, where she discussed why her sitcom gained the popularity that others (including hosts David Lascher and Christine Taylor’s Hey Dude) did not. Bure pointed out that Full House broke the mold in a big way with the Olsen twins, saying:
It seems so simple, but it’s a great point. Usually, when there’s a baby on a series, you may continue to see that character, but the actor (or actors) portraying them change as the baby gets older. For the Olsen twins, we saw them at 9 months, and they grew naturally with the show for eight years.
The Great American Family actress also said the non-traditional family aspect struck a chord with viewers — three girls being raised without a mom (by one of the best TV dads ever) resonated with families without two parents or with kids living with grandparents, etc. There’s also the fact that Candace Cameron Bure found Full House — available to stream with a Hulu subscription or Max subscription — “so sweet” when she watched for the first time in ages.
The actress went on to talk about her relationship with Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen and admitted that despite playing sisters on TV for eight years, they don’t talk all that often. In CCB’s words:
While Candace Cameron Bure can still be found in projects on the 2025 TV schedule, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen left Hollywood behind them and became big players in the fashion industry. The 10-year age difference between the actresses is also a valid reason for the TV sisters not keeping in touch.
While Bure was a young adult when Full House ended, the Olsen sisters were just 8 (even younger than Bure when FH started), and Jodie Sweetin made a really good point when she asked how much anybody remembers about life before 8 years old?
Still, Candace Cameron Bure called Mary-Kate and Ashley “lovely people” and said when they all reunited for Bob Saget’s funeral, it was “so comfortable” being around them: “Like picking up wherever it left off.”
Sounds like real-life sisters to me!
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
