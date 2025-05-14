‘I Don’t Know What Kind Of Karma This Is’: Ashley Tisdale Reveals Her Daughter’s Obsession With High School Musical, And The Wild Ways She Shows Off Her Fandom

Even if you weren’t a Disney kid who grew up on the numerous DCOM of the early 2000s, you’re still probably aware of at least one film that set the world ablaze: High School Musical. This is one Disney Channel original movie that’s guaranteed to remind millions of people of their childhood , as not only was the first film unbelievably popular, but it spawned a franchise and innumerable beloved songs. One of the stars of this classic is Ashley Tisdale (who portrayed the villain/ possible actual heroine of HSM , Sharpay ) and she now seems to be experiencing some “kind of karma” because of her daughter’s complete obsession with the franchise.

What Did Ashley Tisdale Say About Her Daughter’s Obsession With High School Musical?

The High School Musical cast was launched into stardom when the first movie debuted in early 2006, meaning that even if they hadn’t continued to nab major roles in popular films and TV shows, few are likely to forget the impact that Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, and, yes, Ashley Tisdale, had on their youth.

Though rewatching the HSM films as an adult can still lead to a great experience, the kids of today can also get all wrapped up in the musical adventures of Troy, Gabriella, and their assorted friends and foes. This, apparently, includes Tisdale’s 4-year-old daughter, Jupiter. The star of Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure took to TikTok recently to detail her kid’s love for the franchise that made her famous, and said:

I don't know what kind of karma this is, but Jupiter saw my niece in High School Musical the play last weekend. When she's seen the movie in the past, like, she never really cared about it, but I think seeing my niece in the play, play me, has just changed her. So she had to watch all three movies. She will not stop listening to the music. It's playing in the house right now. When I'm on walks with her, she asks for me to play it. When I'm in the car, she asks for me to play it, specifically High School Musical 2. Her favorite song is ‘Humuhumunukunukuapua'a’

Wow. What can I say, the kid’s got…taste. Look, she’s only been in this world for four years, so I’m going to give Jupiter some grace and say that she will grow out of her adoration for “Humuhumunukunukuapua'a.” To be blunt, it’s a terrible song, and even her mom admits that in her clip by whispering (presumably so her child doesn’t hear her) “I hate that song. I’m having to listen to it over and over again.” But, overall, the HSM movies are cool and filled with bangers, so I don’t think we can get too annoyed at the kid…yet.

Besides, Tisdale has already admitted that Jupiter previously developed some intriguing ideas related to High School Musical. When the youngster was first shown the film, a little over a year ago now, she actually thought that the dark-haired Efron was her dad (in reality it’s Tisdale’s husband of over a decade, musician Christopher French). The legendary Disney Channel star continued:

Also, she screams out. She screams out in public, 'I'm Sharpay's baby!' Like I can't. I just feel so embarrassed when I'm walking into a store, and she's like, 'We're all in this,' And I'm like, 'Oh, my God.' It's really sweet, but after like, a good week straight of listening to the music again, it's like, 'OK. We're good. We don't need to watch this again.'

They do say that becoming a parent means that you’ll likely get back at least some of the grief you gave your own parents when you were growing up, right? We don’t know what Tisdale’s repeat songs of choice were when she was a kid, but it has to be a special “really sweet” kind of hell to have to listen to yourself over and over. Who knows? Maybe this time in her life will inspire the “Fabulous” actress to return as Sharpay at some point in the future, if at all possible!