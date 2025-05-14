‘I Don’t Know What Kind Of Karma This Is’: Ashley Tisdale Reveals Her Daughter’s Obsession With High School Musical, And The Wild Ways She Shows Off Her Fandom
WOW.
Even if you weren’t a Disney kid who grew up on the numerous DCOM of the early 2000s, you’re still probably aware of at least one film that set the world ablaze: High School Musical. This is one Disney Channel original movie that’s guaranteed to remind millions of people of their childhood, as not only was the first film unbelievably popular, but it spawned a franchise and innumerable beloved songs. One of the stars of this classic is Ashley Tisdale (who portrayed the villain/possible actual heroine of HSM, Sharpay) and she now seems to be experiencing some “kind of karma” because of her daughter’s complete obsession with the franchise.
Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
You can revisit the High School Musical franchise with a Disney+ subscription, which will only set you back $9.99/month.
What Did Ashley Tisdale Say About Her Daughter’s Obsession With High School Musical?
The High School Musical cast was launched into stardom when the first movie debuted in early 2006, meaning that even if they hadn’t continued to nab major roles in popular films and TV shows, few are likely to forget the impact that Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, and, yes, Ashley Tisdale, had on their youth.
Though rewatching the HSM films as an adult can still lead to a great experience, the kids of today can also get all wrapped up in the musical adventures of Troy, Gabriella, and their assorted friends and foes. This, apparently, includes Tisdale’s 4-year-old daughter, Jupiter. The star of Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure took to TikTok recently to detail her kid’s love for the franchise that made her famous, and said:
Wow. What can I say, the kid’s got…taste. Look, she’s only been in this world for four years, so I’m going to give Jupiter some grace and say that she will grow out of her adoration for “Humuhumunukunukuapua'a.” To be blunt, it’s a terrible song, and even her mom admits that in her clip by whispering (presumably so her child doesn’t hear her) “I hate that song. I’m having to listen to it over and over again.” But, overall, the HSM movies are cool and filled with bangers, so I don’t think we can get too annoyed at the kid…yet.
Besides, Tisdale has already admitted that Jupiter previously developed some intriguing ideas related to High School Musical. When the youngster was first shown the film, a little over a year ago now, she actually thought that the dark-haired Efron was her dad (in reality it’s Tisdale’s husband of over a decade, musician Christopher French). The legendary Disney Channel star continued:
They do say that becoming a parent means that you’ll likely get back at least some of the grief you gave your own parents when you were growing up, right? We don’t know what Tisdale’s repeat songs of choice were when she was a kid, but it has to be a special “really sweet” kind of hell to have to listen to yourself over and over. Who knows? Maybe this time in her life will inspire the “Fabulous” actress to return as Sharpay at some point in the future, if at all possible!
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Covering The Witcher, Outlander, Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias and a slew of other streaming shows, Adrienne Jones is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend, and started in the fall of 2015. In addition to writing and editing stories on a variety of different topics, she also spends her work days trying to find new ways to write about the many romantic entanglements that fictional characters find themselves in on TV shows. She graduated from Mizzou with a degree in Photojournalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.