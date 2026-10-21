What Was The 60 Minutes Staff Meeting Like After All Those Firings? An Alum Spoke Out
The summer was quite tumultuous for 60 Minutes.
60 Minutes was hit with a considerable amount of changes throughout the summer, as CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss and co. began to evaluate the direction of the show. That ultimately led to several notable series alums being fired. That news came down on May 28, and has since been referred to as “Black Thursday.” Sources have since dropped claims about what happened in the immediate aftermath of the oustings. However, now a notable series alum is weighing in on how the post-firing meeting went down.
By the time of that previously mentioned meeting, Scott Pelley had not been fired by CBS just yet. At the time, he was apparently looking for answers regarding why several of his co-workers had been relieved of their duties. Pelley recently explained that a staff meeting was held shortly after the staff changes were made, and remaining employees hoped to get some answers. However, as Pelley outlined, the meeting ended up going much differently than he and others expected:
60 Minutes’ firings impacted correspondents Cecilia Vega and Sharyn Alfonsi as well EP Tanya Simon. Executive editor Draggan Mihailovich was let go on that Thursday as well. While having his sit-down conversation at the Press Forward Summit (which was shared to YouTube), Pelley recalled a different bigwig coming in to talk with the staff and, apparently, that didn’t go over well:
Scott Pelley’s own exit from the company would come shortly after this meeting. Eventually, the longtime anchor had a one-on-one meeting with Bilton and, during the conversation, he reportedly accused Weiss of “murdering” the show. News of Pelley’s firing came down that same week. CBS News subsequently shared an internal memo, in which Weiss said the goal of that Pelley meeting was to find a bit of common ground moving forward. However, Pelley later claimed that no such olive branch was extended during that talk.
In the aftermath of his firing, Pelley has spoken out against Weiss as Paramount Skydance (now Skydance) CEO David Ellison. When it comes to Weiss, Pelley specifically takes issue with her lack of prior experience in the broadcast journalism industry. The newsman is of the position that CBS is currently in need of “adult supervision.” At the same time, other former series alums have made allegations of “journalistic interference” under Weiss’ watch.
Weiss has received blowback for allegedly permitting editorial bias and, last December, her last-minute decision to drop a story about an El Salvador migrant prison raised eyebrows. She’s since denied the claims of bias and, while she’s continued to receive backlash, some CBS employees have defended her. Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil denied having witnessed bias and spoke positively about Weiss’ vision for the company. New 60 Minutes contributor Trevor Phillips – who’s also CBS’ recently hired senior global affairs correspondent – also defended Weiss’ method of operating the news outlet.
As 60 Minutes’ 59th season continues to air amid the 2026 TV schedule, the show has reportedly experienced both gains and losses when it comes to ratings. Scott Pelley has since become a Journalist-in-Residence at Columbia Journalism School in the wake of the drama. During the summit, when asked if he had watched the show, Pelley simply said, “No.”
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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