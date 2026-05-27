Despite All The Bari Weiss Rumors, What’s Really Going On At CBS News?

CBS News has been in such a strange stretch lately that every new headline feels like another loose tile falling from the ceiling. Between the cancellation of two entertainment programs, ratings pressure, layoffs, Stephen Colbert’s Late Show cancellation and ongoing anxiety over the future of 60 Minutes, especially after Anderson Cooper’s exit, the 2026 TV schedule has been turbulent, to say the least. Not to mention all those Bari Weiss Rumors, which have us asking what is really going on at CBS News?

That turbulence at the network has drawn fresh attention to Bari Weiss, with speculation about her future at the network continually swinging back and forth. Rumors have been swirling that Weiss’ role could be changing or shrinking but, according to Page Six, she remains “safe” at CBS News. Sources told the outlet:

She’s not going anywhere. The Ellisons like her very much, and she’s safe.

It would seem the much-discussed journalist continues to have the support of Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison and Larry Ellison. A Paramount spokesperson also previously said Weiss has the full support of Paramount and Ellison as the editorial leader overseeing CBS News and 60 Minutes.

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That doesn’t mean CBS News is calm behind the scenes. It just means the headline may not be “Bari Weiss is out,” at least not right now. The more accurate read seems to be that Weiss is secure, while the organization around her is still dealing with major turbulence.

Behind-the-scenes pressure has reportedly been building for months. Past reports indicated that 60 Minutes could be facing major layoffs after Weiss allegedly pushed to make the long-running newsmagazine “harder” and move away from what was described as “soft programming.” The concern, reportedly, was that the show needed more scoops and harder-hitting journalism, a shift that could put both on-camera talent and behind-the-scenes producers in the danger zone.

(Image credit: CBS)

60 Minutes Is Still At The Center Of The CBS News Drama

60 Minutes isn’t just another CBS News show, but one of the most recognizable news brands in television history. So any suggestion that Weiss wants to put her stamp on it is going to cause immediate newsroom heartburn.

There have been recent reports that CBS News insiders fear “massive changes” are coming to 60 Minutes, with concerns about layoffs, editorial independence and the show's future direction under Weiss’ leadership. The report also noted tension around the shelving of Sharyn Alfonsi’s story on U.S. deportations to a Salvadoran prison, a decision that became part of the broader conversation about corporate and editorial influence at CBS News.

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Then there’s Anderson Cooper. His exit from 60 Minutes after nearly two decades was not framed as an anti-Weiss protest, but the timing certainly added more smoke to the room. Cooper said in his farewell that he hoped the “core” of 60 Minutes would remain, which many viewers and media watchers heard as a polite but pointed note about the show’s future.

CBS News is also dealing with real business pressure. Earlier this year, it was reported that the company would end its nearly century-old radio service and cut jobs as part of a restructuring under corporation president President Tom Cibrowski and Weiss. The cuts were said to be tied to changing audience habits and economic challenges, but they landed in an organization already worried about what comes next.

(Image credit: CBS)

So What’s Actually Happening?

The simplest read is that Weiss is not being pushed out, but CBS News is still being remade. The rumors about her losing power may be overstated, especially if Paramount’s top leadership still likes her broader editorial direction. But CBS News still appears to be under strain from ratings issues, internal worry and the challenge of modernizing legacy broadcast shows without making staff feel like the walls are being repainted while everyone is still inside.

For now, we’ll have to see how all of this plays out over at CBS. Viewers can still catch 60 Minutes at 7 p.m. ET Sundays on CBS, or stream episodes with a Paramount+ subscription.