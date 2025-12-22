CBS News Boss Defends Last-Minute Decision To Pull 60 Minutes Story: 'Our Viewers Come First'

As behind-the-scenes changes continue to unfold at CBS News, the media company is now at the center of another situation. On Sunday, December 21, 60 Minutes (which has seen BTS changes) was set to air a segment detailing the Trump Administration’s reported deportation of migrants to a prison in El Salvador. That special, however, was pulled from the broadcast schedule at the last minute, and the company’s editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, made that call. Now, Weiss is defending her decision to pull the segment.

Bari Weiss Responds After Receiving Backlash For Pulling The 60 Minutes Story

Many have since voiced their displeasure with the decision to drop the 60 Minutes segment. As reported by Deadline, series correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi, who oversaw the development of the story, shared her issues with the programming move via a memo. It was in that same memo that Alfonsi confirmed that it was Weiss who ultimately initiated the removal of the piece. Additionally, Alfonsi also said the story was “screened five times” internally and satisfied the company’s standards and practices and lawyers.

All in all, Shary Alfonsi is of the belief that this programming move was politically motivated, because the White House, Department of Homeland Security and State Department opted not to take part in it. Alfonsi alleged that “their refusal to be interviewed is a tactical maneuver destined to kill the story.” Bari Weiss addressed the situation during a conference call with staff members on Monday and, during that talk, she explained how she wants to run the newsroom:

[The] only newsroom I’m interested in running is one in which we are able to have contentious disagreements about the thorniest editorial matters with respect, and, crucially, where we assume the best intent of our colleagues. Anything else is absolutely unacceptable.

It’s the former Wall Street Journal reporter’s contention that the piece was “not ready,” as it didn’t do anything to expand upon what the public apparently knows about the deportation practices at this time. While Weiss did say the story “presented powerful testimony of torture at CECOT,” she still argued that more work needed to be done:

The public knows that Venezuelans have been subjected to horrific treatment at this prison. To run a story on this subject two months later, we need to do more. And this is 60 Minutes. We need to be able to get the principals on the record and on camera.

On Sunday, the official editor’s note that was included with the 60 Minutes change stated that the story would “air in a future broadcast.” As of this writing, Bari Weiss has not confirmed an airdate.

Changes Take Shape At CBS As New Leadership Settles In

Bari Weiss previously ran The Free Press, which was acquired by the newly formed Paramount Skydance this year. As part of that acquisition, Weiss was named CBS News Editor-in-Chief. Weiss is reportedly looking to make a change to the way the company covers news and, most recently she held a town hall featuring political activist Erika Kirk, which generated blowback. Weiss has turned heads for a number of reasons thus far, including the report of a five-figure sum of $10,000 being spent on her security detail per day.

This first portion of the editor-in-chief’s tenure also coincides with layoffs at CBS, and a number of anchors are also on their way out the door. Evening News co-anchor Maurice DuBois signed off this month as did his on-air colleague, John Dickerson, who marked the end of his tenure with an embrace from Stephen Colbert (who also gave the finger to their employers). Meanwhile, it’s been alleged that Gayle King may be out as well though, when asked about the chatter, King didn’t confirm or deny she was leaving.

What these changes and the delay of the 60 Minutes piece mean for CBS News as a whole is unclear. Time will tell what happens with the company’s news coverage and whether Bari Weiss will greenlight that migrant-related story.