CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss has made headlines for multiple reasons since being hired for the job in October 2025, but one specific aspect of the job she continues to receive backlash for is 60 Minutes. This past summer, Weiss and executive producer Nick Bilton cut ties with several high-profile employees and, more recently, the show has seen losses in viewership. Now, some fresh numbers regarding the news magazine show’s 59th season have arrived, and they mark yet another setback for Weiss and her staff.

Going into this latest season of 60 Minutes, which premiered in September amid the 2026 TV schedule, there was much speculation as to how the show would fare ratings-wise. This latest Nielsen data update from The Wall Street Journal (via The Independent) suggests that the show has indeed been underperforming with its broadcasts. Per the report, the series averaged 8.3 million viewers for the nine episodes that aired between September 9 and November 16. That marks a 16 percent drop from the previous season.

Months ago, Season 59 premiered to 6.5 million viewers on CBS, and that sum differed from the initial report of 7.7 million (which was not finalized at the time). One of the key commonalities between both reports, however, is that the news program has seen losses within the 25-54 demographic. In that demo, 60 has apparently seen a 25 percent decline compared to last season. This demographic is critical, especially when considering on-air advertising.

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These ratings mark another less-than-desired situation for CBS News during what’s been a major year of change for 60 Minutes. In May, correspondents Cecilia Vega and Sharyn Alfonsi were fired along with executive producer Tanya Simon and several others. Just recently, Vega said she found it “disturbing” that she still didn’t know the exact reason she was let go. And, shortly after those moves were made, Scott Pelley was also fired from the show after allegedly accusing Weiss of “murdering” the series.

Another topic of discussion revolves around the claims of “journalistic interference” at 60. Series alums like Pelley and Vega have alleged that they were encouraged to insert what they considered to be news bias into their reporting. CBS veteran Dan Rather also chastised Weiss and co. for their reporting. The E-I-C has denied that employees’ editorial autonomy has been taken away from journalists at the company.

With the team at 60 Minutes being aware of the chatter that’s surrounded the show as of late, Bari Weiss recently addressed concerns. She recently spoke at a conference organized by The Information, where she said the show had been doing “tremendously well.” She also emphasized that her main objective for CBS News as a whole was to build a news media organization built on trust. In doing so, she’s made changes to several programs, with the aforementioned show really receiving a makeover.

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After parting ways with Pelley and co., Weiss hired several other broadcasters to fill out 60 Minutes’ new broadcasting team. Ross Douthat, Gianna Toboni, Sebastian Junger, Sir Trevor Phillips and Ariel Levy were ultimately brought on. Those newcomers are now working alongside the show’s three on-camera veterans: Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker and Jon Wertheim. Just recently, Stahl addressed the backlash she faced due to remaining with the show under Weiss’ leadership and said she did so in order for the series as they know it not to “vanish.”

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There may still be some level of continuity from a talent perspective, but the ratings still stand. As of this writing, neither Bari Weiss nor anyone else from CBS News has addressed this latest viewership update on 60 Minutes. Time will tell how Weiss, Nick Bilton and more might seek to remedy the situation.