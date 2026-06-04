60 Minutes Vet Calls CBS Firings 'Journalistic Interference,' Explains Why New Bosses Will Have 'A Lot Of Problems'

The massive upheaval at 60 Minutes hit a high-pressure culmination this week when Scott Pelley was fired from CBS News one day after a heated exchange with newly installed executive producer Nick Bilton, during which he opined that CBS News EIC Bari Weiss is “murdering 60 Minutes” related to multiple series vets losing their jobs in the week prior. Now, former host Steve Croft has responded to the uproar, and he’s not optimistic about where the future lies for the Sunday night staple.

Kroft retired from 60 Minutes back in 2019 after 30 years with the series, and has said he wouldn’t go back and do it again if given the chance. Speaking with PBS NewsHour, Kroft gave Pelley kudos for speaking out against the firings of hosts Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega, EP Tanya Simon, and executive editor Draggan Mihailovich. PBS’ Geoff Bennett addressed the idea that new bosses like Weiss often come into institutions with new ideas to make things better. But to Kroft, there’s no upside to what’s been happening. As he put it:

Well, I think that this is journalistic interference. It makes no business sense whatsoever. The show is still doing very well. It's the highest rated news program on television, and it has been that way for more than 50 years. The audience was up about 9% last year. Why would you mess with that? It's got an audience of…between 9 and 10 million people, which is still one of the largest audiences on network television.

To his point, the only thing on network TV regularly getting more weekly viewers than 60 Minutes each year is NFL football. Otherwise, it's carrying the crown on almost every Sunday night that it airs. So to shake things up behind the scenes doesn't seem like the most intuitive approach to being more successful, at least to those viewing it from the outside.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Why Steve Kroft Thinks 60 Minutes' New Boss Will Have Troubles

Steve Kroft shared more thoughts with New York Magazine about where he thinks 60 Minutes' future lies, and the former host says it's clear to him that the show "as the audience has known it, no longer exists," saying that the firings are "too substantial," given that no one was fired for negligent journalism or anything on that front.

Speaking about his 40 years overall at CBS News, Kroft said oversight on stories was far more of a rarity than an obstacle, and said the bottom line always came down to whether a story was good and meritful or not, without any political or partisan limitations from either side to worry about. When asked what the show's next season might look like, Kroft said:

I think that’s very unclear, and that’s part of the problem. What they don’t want is what they’ve got. And that happens to be the standard for television news. And that’s the one thing that has made 60 Minutes successful — the one thing that has really kept it on the air for so long is the journalism.

Kroft addressed part of a criticism that Pelley gave Bilton during his address, that the new EP doesn't have the experience that others in that same position have had, but speaks to why it'll be a problem, practically speaking.

The problem is, and this is not an insignificant problem, putting on a television show is very complicated. Weiss and Bilton never had to deal with this, and they don’t have an understanding of how complicated it is. It seems almost impossible for me to imagine what kind of a show they can put on in September, starting from the position that they’re in, having already discarded some of the most capable people at the show. I don’t think that there’s a plan in place; at least nobody’s been able to articulate it, and I think that they’re going to run into a lot of problems.

A specific example Kroft addressed is the show's uniformity and exactness that has been honed over the decades. Addressing the BTS talk about potentially shifting away from the time-honored format of three equal-length pieces in each episode, Kroft explained that idea was set up to allow for pieces to be changed in and out when needed without worries. He continued:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Once you start changing that and you start deciding you want to run a piece that’s three minutes long and a piece that’s 15 minutes long, it becomes much more complicated to go to the shelf and pull something off that’s ready to go. That was one of the things that Don Hewitt figured out a long time ago. I think the problem is that they don’t know what they don’t know in terms of putting on a television show every week.

That's a good way to put it. If you don't know why changing the piece timings could result in disaster, you don't know not to do that. Knowledge is always key, so here's hoping everyone involved does their due diligence in figuring it out before next season.

Former EP Bill Owens, who resigned from his position in April 2025 soon after Paramount's new leadership arrived, defended Scott Pelley's comments about Weiss "murdering" the show, so Kroft certainly isn't alone in his more critical thoughts. Will any other former 60 Minutes correspondents speak out about it? Tick-tick. Tick-tick. Tick-tick.