60 Minutes Vet Calls CBS Firings 'Journalistic Interference,' Explains Why New Bosses Will Have 'A Lot Of Problems'
No love lost from this 30-year veteran.
The massive upheaval at 60 Minutes hit a high-pressure culmination this week when Scott Pelley was fired from CBS News one day after a heated exchange with newly installed executive producer Nick Bilton, during which he opined that CBS News EIC Bari Weiss is “murdering 60 Minutes” related to multiple series vets losing their jobs in the week prior. Now, former host Steve Croft has responded to the uproar, and he’s not optimistic about where the future lies for the Sunday night staple.
Kroft retired from 60 Minutes back in 2019 after 30 years with the series, and has said he wouldn’t go back and do it again if given the chance. Speaking with PBS NewsHour, Kroft gave Pelley kudos for speaking out against the firings of hosts Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega, EP Tanya Simon, and executive editor Draggan Mihailovich. PBS’ Geoff Bennett addressed the idea that new bosses like Weiss often come into institutions with new ideas to make things better. But to Kroft, there’s no upside to what’s been happening. As he put it:
To his point, the only thing on network TV regularly getting more weekly viewers than 60 Minutes each year is NFL football. Otherwise, it's carrying the crown on almost every Sunday night that it airs. So to shake things up behind the scenes doesn't seem like the most intuitive approach to being more successful, at least to those viewing it from the outside.
Why Steve Kroft Thinks 60 Minutes' New Boss Will Have Troubles
Steve Kroft shared more thoughts with New York Magazine about where he thinks 60 Minutes' future lies, and the former host says it's clear to him that the show "as the audience has known it, no longer exists," saying that the firings are "too substantial," given that no one was fired for negligent journalism or anything on that front.
Speaking about his 40 years overall at CBS News, Kroft said oversight on stories was far more of a rarity than an obstacle, and said the bottom line always came down to whether a story was good and meritful or not, without any political or partisan limitations from either side to worry about. When asked what the show's next season might look like, Kroft said:
Kroft addressed part of a criticism that Pelley gave Bilton during his address, that the new EP doesn't have the experience that others in that same position have had, but speaks to why it'll be a problem, practically speaking.
A specific example Kroft addressed is the show's uniformity and exactness that has been honed over the decades. Addressing the BTS talk about potentially shifting away from the time-honored format of three equal-length pieces in each episode, Kroft explained that idea was set up to allow for pieces to be changed in and out when needed without worries. He continued:
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That's a good way to put it. If you don't know why changing the piece timings could result in disaster, you don't know not to do that. Knowledge is always key, so here's hoping everyone involved does their due diligence in figuring it out before next season.
Former EP Bill Owens, who resigned from his position in April 2025 soon after Paramount's new leadership arrived, defended Scott Pelley's comments about Weiss "murdering" the show, so Kroft certainly isn't alone in his more critical thoughts. Will any other former 60 Minutes correspondents speak out about it? Tick-tick. Tick-tick. Tick-tick.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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